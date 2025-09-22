Musk responds to appearing with Trump: "It's for Charlie"

PANews reported on September 22nd that Trump and Musk attended a memorial service for Charlie Kirk on the 21st local time. Musk sat next to Trump during the event, and the two briefly exchanged words and shook hands. After Musk left his seat, Trump patted Musk on the back. It's worth noting that Kirk had worked hard to reconcile the two after their public split in June.
Musk posted a picture of himself talking with US President Trump on the social media platform "X" and said: "For Charlie." Earlier media videos showed that Trump and Musk attended an event to commemorate Charlie Kirk together, during which the two sides had a brief exchange and shook hands.