Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Technology shapes our world, but culture defines it. As crypto moves beyond whitepapers and trading charts, a new class of tokens is stepping into the spotlight, not just to store value, but to reshape how we connect, engage, and belong.

From sports to finance, the must have cryptos of today are no longer just speculative assets. They’re tools for participation, empowerment, and future-proof ownership. Here’s a look at four tokens that go beyond profit to redefine purpose, starting with the one already rewriting the rules of fan identity.

BlockDAG (BDAG): Where Fandom Meets Function

In a world where sports fans have long been treated as spectators, BlockDAG flips the script. Through official partnerships with the Seattle Seawolves (rugby) and Seattle Orcas (cricket), BlockDAG introduces a bold new concept: interactive fandom powered by blockchain. Imagine owning an NFT of a match-winning try or a game-changing wicket, and that NFT giving you access to exclusive footage, merch drops, or even a say in team decisions. This isn’t just collectible culture, it’s co-creation.

By embedding NFTs, fan coins, and voting mechanisms into team ecosystems, BlockDAG turns fans into stakeholders. From co-branded content to real-time rewards, it’s building a future where digital identity meets live action. The emotional connection between fan and team is no longer passive. It's participatory, verifiable, and tradable.

And the numbers show the movement is real. BlockDAG’s presale has already raised $383 million, sold over 25 billion BDAG coins, and is now in batch 29 at a price of $0.0276. That’s an ROI of 2,660% since batch 1. With the token set to launch on 20 major exchanges, and over 2.5 million mobile miners already active, this isn’t hype, it’s a cultural shift backed by infrastructure.

BlockDAG’s approach makes it one of the must have cryptos of 2025, not just for profit, but for participation.

Cardano (ADA): Building for a Better System

Cardano has always set itself apart by taking its time and doing things methodically. It is built around peer-reviewed research and academic rigor, but its true strength lies in its long-term commitment to real-world change. ADA powers a network that has quietly expanded into sectors like education, supply chain tracking, and governance.

In regions where financial access is limited, Cardano-based apps have offered decentralized identity tools, voting systems, and economic inclusion. It’s not about flash, it’s about foundations. And with upcoming scalability upgrades like Hydra, Cardano’s infrastructure is getting stronger without compromising its principles.

ADA continues to be one of the must have cryptos because it serves a deeper purpose than short-term gains. It’s a bet on stability, transparency, and change that starts from the ground up.

Hedera (HBAR): Tokenizing the Real World

Hedera is quietly powering some of the most advanced enterprise blockchain integrations globally. From banks and airlines to universities and pharmaceutical companies, HBAR’s network, based on the Hashgraph consensus mechanism, is built for speed, security, and real-world applications.

But it’s the emotional and environmental side that gives HBAR cultural gravity. Its carbon-negative status and energy-efficient architecture make it a natural choice for organizations that care about sustainability. At the same time, its use in tokenizing real-world assets like carbon credits, academic credentials, and supply chains gives it day-to-day relevance.

Hedera isn’t shouting for attention. Instead, it’s showing how crypto can integrate with the systems people already trust. That quiet utility makes HBAR a must have crypto for those who value practical impact and forward-looking integration.

Chainlink (LINK): Making Crypto Speak Reality’s Language

Chainlink doesn’t make headlines with wild price swings or celebrity endorsements. Instead, it powers the logic behind the scenes. As the leading oracle network in crypto, Chainlink allows smart contracts to connect with real-world data. Without it, DeFi, sports prediction markets, insurance automation, and even NFTs with dynamic pricing wouldn’t work.

What makes LINK stand out is its ability to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Whether it’s fetching weather data for a crop insurance smart contract or verifying a match result for a fan token, Chainlink ensures that truth travels into the blockchain.

Its partnerships with Google Cloud, SWIFT, and major banks also reinforce its future as the infrastructure behind much of Web3. LINK is a must have crypto, not because it’s flashy, but because it’s foundational.

Final Word

Crypto isn’t just about numbers on a chart. It’s about how we relate to the world, to our communities, and to the systems that shape our experiences. The must have cryptos of 2025 are leading this shift. BlockDAG is turning fans into stakeholders. Cardano is offering tools for grassroots progress. Hedera is making enterprise and ethics compatible. Chainlink is making sure digital promises can meet real-world proof.

These tokens don’t just represent innovation. They represent belonging, trust, and a vision of technology that serves people, not just platforms.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.