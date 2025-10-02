Mutuum Finance raises $16.7m, sells 740m tokens pre-launch

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Mutuum Finance’s presale surpasses $16.7m with strong token distribution, highlighting its structured approach and growing traction in DeFi.

Table of Contents A structured presale with clear growth

Transparency and engagement

Security and trust before launch

Looking ahead to launch

Why MUTM stands out

Summary Tiered presale phases have driven steady price appreciation, with over 740m tokens sold and Phase 6 more than 55% allocated.

A CertiK audit, bug bounty program, and live dashboard provide trust, visibility, and investor confidence.

Beta lending and borrowing features will launch alongside the token, enabling immediate DeFi activity and adoption.

In a year when many presales have struggled to hold momentum, one DeFi project has steadily gained ground and drawn attention for its structured approach. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has not only attracted consistent investment but has also set clear milestones that highlight both growth and credibility. With funding now crossing the $16.7 million mark and more than 740 million tokens already allocated, the presale has become one of the strongest of 2025.

A structured presale with clear growth

Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025 with a token price of just $0.01 in Phase 1. From the outset, the team designed a tiered system in which each new phase increased the token price by nearly 20%. Rather than chasing short-term spikes, this structure created urgency for new participants while rewarding early buyers with steadily compounding appreciation.

Fast forward to today, and the presale has advanced through five completed phases to reach $0.035 in Phase 6. That represents a 250% increase for those who secured allocations in the opening stage. Importantly, Phase 6 is already more than 55% sold out, signaling continued traction even as prices rise.

The roadmap makes the path forward clear. Once Phase 6 closes, the token will move to $0.04 in Phase 7, before ultimately reaching its final launch price of $0.06. For Phase 1 participants, that equates to a potential 500–600% token value by listing. Even those entering at today’s price point of $0.035 are positioned to nearly double their MUTM appreciation when the token launches.

The headline figures behind the presale underline why analysts are paying close attention. Over $16.7 million has already been raised, placing Mutuum Finance in the upper tier of 2025 presale performers. More than 740 million tokens have been sold, backed by a growing community of 16,700+ holders.

This broad distribution is as important as the absolute scale. In many early-stage projects, a handful of whales dominate token allocations, leaving the market vulnerable to sudden swings once trading begins. By contrast, Mutuum Finance has succeeded in spreading ownership across thousands of participants. This diversity of holders provides a healthier liquidity base and sets the stage for a more balanced entry into the secondary market.

Transparency and engagement

Another defining feature of the presale is its emphasis on transparency. The live presale dashboard allows investors to connect their wallets, monitor allocations in real time, and calculate potential returns based on upcoming phases. This level of visibility is unusual in early-stage projects, where participants are often left guessing about token supply or sales progress.

Community engagement has also been deliberately built into the process. A Top 50 leaderboard tracks the largest contributors, with bonus MUTM tokens set aside for these top participants. Beyond creating a sense of gamified competition, this system has encouraged deeper commitment from larger backers without reducing fairness for smaller investors.

To widen participation further, Mutuum Finance rolled out a $100,000 giveaway during the presale. Thousands of early community members were rewarded, helping spread awareness of the project while reinforcing the message that growth is being paired with accessibility.

Security and trust before launch

Raising capital is only part of the equation; building trust is equally critical. Mutuum Finance has made security a priority long before launch, completing a CertiK audit with a strong 90/100 Token Scan score. In a sector where many presales defer audits until later stages, or skip them entirely, this proactive validation has been a major confidence booster.

The team has also established a $50,000 bug bounty program, divided across four tiers of rewards. This initiative invites independent developers to stress-test the protocol, identify vulnerabilities, and help ensure that any weaknesses are addressed before going live. By incentivizing outside scrutiny, Mutuum Finance is effectively adding multiple layers of protection on top of its formal audit.

Taken together, the audit and bounty demonstrate that the project is not simply chasing funding but is actively investing in resilience. For many investors, especially larger ones, these measures represent a crucial reassurance that Mutuum Finance is serious about building a safe and sustainable protocol.

Looking ahead to launch

While strong fundraising and robust security have set the stage, Mutuum Finance’s most important differentiator may be its commitment to usability from day one. The project has confirmed that a beta version of its lending and borrowing platform will launch simultaneously with the token’s exchange debut.

This means that holders will not be left waiting months, or even years, for promised functionality. From the first day of trading, users will be able to supply assets, borrow against collateral, and stake tokens, generating real activity that immediately ties back into the MUTM economy.

This approach contrasts sharply with many presales, which often rely on speculative momentum in their early months. By launching a working platform alongside the token, Mutuum Finance aims to establish itself as a live DeFi protocol rather than just a fundraising exercise. Analysts believe this readiness could give MUTM stronger early trading performance and provide a foundation for sustained adoption.

Why MUTM stands out

Mutuum Finance sets itself apart in DeFi through its dual lending architecture, which combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled markets and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated markets. In the P2C model, mainstream assets like ETH and stablecoins are supplied into liquidity pools, giving depositors steady yield while borrowers gain instant access to credit. The P2P marketplace, by contrast, is designed for tokens that carry higher volatility or limited liquidity, isolating risk and protecting the broader system while still extending credit access.

The borrowing side is equally dynamic. Rates are determined by utilization, meaning they rise when liquidity is scarce and fall when supply is abundant. This balance ensures lenders are rewarded while borrowers have flexibility to manage costs. In addition to variable rates, Mutuum Finance also supports stable borrowing options, allowing users to lock in predictable repayment terms even if market conditions shift. Together with enforced overcollateralization and Loan-to-Value (LTV) limits, these mechanisms keep the system solvent while offering users a spectrum of borrowing choices.

This blend of flexibility, efficiency, and risk management makes Mutuum Finance more than just another presale token. It positions MUTM as a protocol with the infrastructure to attract sustained usage, tying real financial activity directly into the demand for its native token.

To learn more about Mutuum Finance, visit the website and socials.