Nano Labs' first-half financial report: Net loss narrowed to 11.8 million yuan, holding over 128,000 BNB

PANews reported on August 16th that Nano Labs Ltd. (NASDAQ: NA), a provider of Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solutions, announced its unaudited first-half financial results. Net revenue for the first half of the year was RMB 8.3 million (approximately US$1.2 million), compared to RMB 24.7 million in the same period of 2024. Net loss was RMB 11.8 million (approximately US$1.6 million), compared to a net loss of RMB 59.1 million in the same period last year. The company currently holds over 128,000 BNB tokens. Gains from changes in the fair value of cryptocurrencies in the first half of the year were RMB 48.6 million (approximately US$6.8 million).

