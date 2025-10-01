Nasdaq Files with SEC to List BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF

TLDR

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF aims to generate yield via covered call options.

to The ETF will primarily invest in spot Bitcoin and Bitcoin-linked assets.

SEC review process underway for BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF.

BlackRock’s ETF provides an income-focused approach to Bitcoin investment.

Nasdaq has officially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. This new exchange-traded fund (ETF) aims to provide income through Bitcoin-linked strategies by utilizing covered call options. If approved, it could offer investors an innovative way to generate yield from Bitcoin while reducing volatility, marking another major step in integrating cryptocurrency with traditional investment products.

BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Overview

The BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is set to be listed on Nasdaq, pending approval from the SEC. This filing, made on September 30, introduces a product focused on generating income through covered call options on Bitcoin.

Unlike typical Bitcoin ETFs, which track the spot price of Bitcoin, this ETF uses a strategy designed to yield consistent returns through option sales. The ETF will primarily invest in spot Bitcoin and Bitcoin-linked assets such as IBIT.

The filing highlights the potential for BlackRock’s new fund to appeal to income-focused investors who are looking for a way to generate returns from Bitcoin exposure without directly holding the volatile cryptocurrency. The ETF will use covered calls to provide additional income, which could help offset some of the price fluctuations of Bitcoin itself.

How It Differs from the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT)

While BlackRock’s previous Bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), aims to track Bitcoin’s spot price, the new Bitcoin Premium Income ETF has a distinct approach. The Premium Income ETF will use a covered call strategy, where it writes call options on Bitcoin-linked products, particularly IBIT or indices that track Bitcoin. This strategy seeks to generate income from the premiums collected on the options, which is different from merely holding Bitcoin assets.

The move indicates BlackRock’s strategy to expand its suite of crypto-linked products rather than diversifying into altcoins or other digital assets. The Premium Income ETF will also include cash and other liquid assets to provide flexibility in managing its investments, as well as the option to invest in exchange-listed FLEX options.

SEC’s Role and Approval Process

Following Nasdaq’s filing, the SEC acknowledged that the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF meets the necessary criteria under its General Listing Standards. However, the commission has also opened the floor for public comments regarding the proposed rule changes for the ETF.

The process could take several months, as the SEC reviews any feedback and considers whether the ETF meets all regulatory requirements before approving it for trading.

The SEC’s involvement in this process is a crucial step in ensuring that the ETF complies with the standards set for commodity-based trust products. Once the ETF receives approval, it will be available for trading on Nasdaq, providing investors with a new way to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly owning the digital asset.

Potential Impact on Bitcoin and Crypto Markets

If the SEC approves the BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, it could further bridge the gap between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency market. By offering a Bitcoin-based ETF that focuses on income generation, BlackRock is positioning itself to attract investors who may have been hesitant to enter the highly volatile Bitcoin market.

The use of covered calls as a strategy could appeal to risk-conscious investors who seek stability and consistent returns.

At press time, Bitcoin is holding steady above $114,000, but the broader crypto market has experienced some volatility. BlackRock’s product could serve as an alternative investment for those looking to hedge against Bitcoin’s price fluctuations while still gaining exposure to its potential upside.

The proposed ETF could also pave the way for future crypto-linked investment products, further solidifying the role of Bitcoin in mainstream financial markets.

The post Nasdaq Files with SEC to List BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF appeared first on CoinCentral.