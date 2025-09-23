The post Nasdaq- Listed Company Takes First Step to Purchase Over $1 Billion of This Altcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CEA Industries Inc (BNC), known for its BNB treasury creation initiative, announced the filing of a registration statement for a $500 million PIPE financing and up to $750 million in warrants. The company could theoretically purchase $1.25 billion worth of BNB. In a letter to investors, the company’s CEO, David Namdar, stated that this step is part of BNC’s BNB-focused treasury strategy. Namdar stated, “Similar registration processes can lead to market volatility. However, the foundation we have built at BNC is strong, and we are confident about the path ahead.” Namdar, referring to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin investment strategy, said, “Saylor’s company has accumulated over $70 billion in Bitcoin in five years, delivering tremendous value to its shareholders. We are just at the beginning of a similar journey with BNB.” Namdar noted that BNB has been one of the best-performing major digital assets this year, rising 35.6% since the close of trading on August 5th and 47.5% year-to-date. Namdar noted that the BNB ecosystem is supported by centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges, and rapidly growing Web3 applications. He added, “This momentum is only increasing. We believe that capital inflows into crypto can be generated through public markets, and BNB is a leading vehicle for investors to gain exposure to BNB.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/nasdaq-listed-company-takes-first-step-to-purchase-over-1-billion-of-this-altcoin/The post Nasdaq- Listed Company Takes First Step to Purchase Over $1 Billion of This Altcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CEA Industries Inc (BNC), known for its BNB treasury creation initiative, announced the filing of a registration statement for a $500 million PIPE financing and up to $750 million in warrants. The company could theoretically purchase $1.25 billion worth of BNB. In a letter to investors, the company’s CEO, David Namdar, stated that this step is part of BNC’s BNB-focused treasury strategy. Namdar stated, “Similar registration processes can lead to market volatility. However, the foundation we have built at BNC is strong, and we are confident about the path ahead.” Namdar, referring to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin investment strategy, said, “Saylor’s company has accumulated over $70 billion in Bitcoin in five years, delivering tremendous value to its shareholders. We are just at the beginning of a similar journey with BNB.” Namdar noted that BNB has been one of the best-performing major digital assets this year, rising 35.6% since the close of trading on August 5th and 47.5% year-to-date. Namdar noted that the BNB ecosystem is supported by centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges, and rapidly growing Web3 applications. He added, “This momentum is only increasing. We believe that capital inflows into crypto can be generated through public markets, and BNB is a leading vehicle for investors to gain exposure to BNB.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/nasdaq-listed-company-takes-first-step-to-purchase-over-1-billion-of-this-altcoin/

Nasdaq- Listed Company Takes First Step to Purchase Over $1 Billion of This Altcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 08:35
CEA Industries Inc (BNC), known for its BNB treasury creation initiative, announced the filing of a registration statement for a $500 million PIPE financing and up to $750 million in warrants.

The company could theoretically purchase $1.25 billion worth of BNB.

In a letter to investors, the company’s CEO, David Namdar, stated that this step is part of BNC’s BNB-focused treasury strategy. Namdar stated, “Similar registration processes can lead to market volatility. However, the foundation we have built at BNC is strong, and we are confident about the path ahead.”

Namdar, referring to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin investment strategy, said, “Saylor’s company has accumulated over $70 billion in Bitcoin in five years, delivering tremendous value to its shareholders. We are just at the beginning of a similar journey with BNB.”

Namdar noted that BNB has been one of the best-performing major digital assets this year, rising 35.6% since the close of trading on August 5th and 47.5% year-to-date. Namdar noted that the BNB ecosystem is supported by centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges, and rapidly growing Web3 applications. He added, “This momentum is only increasing. We believe that capital inflows into crypto can be generated through public markets, and BNB is a leading vehicle for investors to gain exposure to BNB.”

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
