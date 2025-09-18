Native FLR now available for spot trading on Hyperliquid, powered by LayerZero OFT

By: PANews
2025/09/18 09:22
Flare
FLR$0,024+3,58%
ONFA Token
OFT$0,9159-3,44%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,07313-21,63%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9994-0,02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01441+3,44%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00586-2,81%

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news, native FLR has been launched for spot trading on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. This listing was achieved through LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard and with the help of Stargate bridge.

Users can directly deposit native FLR (non-wrapped), eliminating unblocking gas costs and offering a streamlined deposit/withdrawal process. FLR has been deployed on HyperCore as a HIP-1 asset. The FLR/USDC market has been registered, and will be expanded to stablecoin pairs such as USDT and USDH in the future. The on-chain order book-based matching mechanism results in smaller spreads and lower implied costs, improving on-chain transaction execution efficiency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

What if timing a presale could be the ultimate strategy for spotting the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now? In […] The post TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Tron
TRX$0,344+0,29%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00589-2,32%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 07:15
Share
Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website, Ramil Ventura Palafox, CEO of Praetorian Group International, pleaded guilty to operating a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving over $200 million. The scheme lured over 90,000 investors worldwide by falsely promising daily returns of 0.5% to 3%, then used new investors' funds to pay existing investors. Palafox used the funds to purchase luxury cars, homes, and other luxury goods, resulting in investor losses exceeding $62 million. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2026, and faces up to 40 years in prison. He has also agreed to pay full restitution.
Union
U$0,014374-12,97%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00006707-4,25%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 08:51
Share
A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a "giant whale/institutional investor who profited $74.92 million from ETH swing trading" purchased 18,000 ETH at $4,487 via Wintermute using 80.77 million USDC early this morning. This was after ETH rebounded to $4,600. This means that within just a few hours, the whale's 18,000 ETH had already generated a $2 million profit. They have profited $74.92 million from ETH swing trading and currently hold 530 million USDC and 25,000 ETH (US$114 million).
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995--%
Octavia
VIA$0,0156+1,96%
Ethereum
ETH$4 609,07+1,74%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 09:02
Share

Trending News

More

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund approved for trading with new listing standards

A whale spent over 100 million USDC to buy 25,000 ETH after the Fed cut interest rates.