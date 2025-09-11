Native Markets Takes Lead in Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Voting

PANews reported on September 11th that Hyperliquid is currently holding a crucial vote on the issuer of the USDH stablecoin. Currently, Native Markets leads with 38.5% support. Its proposal plans to utilize Stripe's fiat on-ramp and off-ramp infrastructure (Stripe Bridge) to issue USDH. However, 41.83% of voting rights remain unallocated, including to major validators such as Nansen x HypurrCollective (holding over 18%) and Galaxy Digital.

