New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continued to trade with a heavy bias near recent low. Pair last seen at 0.5808 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

RBNZ’s dovish cut reinforces a downside bias for NZD

“Bearish momentum on daily chart intact but RSI is at oversold conditions. Support here at 0.58 (50% fibo retracement of Apr low to Jul high), 0.5730 (61.8% fibo). Resistance at 0.5830 (200 DMA), 0.5880 (38.2% fibo).”

“RBNZ’s dovish cut and lower OCR track reinforce a downside bias for NZD, and the magnitude of the move going forward will hinge on the USD leg. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday night is likely to shape Fed easing expectations into September and that is likely to impact Kiwi’s near-term directional bias.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-near-oversold-conditions-ocbc-202508220931

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Amazon is lobbying the Indian government for an export-only exemption from foreign investment rules

Amazon is lobbying the Indian government for an export-only exemption from foreign investment rules

Amazon is urging New Delhi to relax foreign-investment restrictions so it can buy merchandise directly from Indian vendors for export, four people familiar with the discussions said. Current Indian rules prevent firms such as Amazon and Walmart from holding inventory and making direct sales to consumers. Instead, they may operate marketplace platforms that link third-party […]
Bitcoin treasuries' chances of big returns likely fading, says Ledn CEO

Bitcoin treasuries’ chances of big returns likely fading, says Ledn CEO

Reeds is a fan of Bitcoin treasury companies, but believes the window for attaining massive returns may have closed.
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
