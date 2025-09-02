Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.

