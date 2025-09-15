Nemo Protocol Launches Debt Token Program to Provide Funds to $2.6 Million Vulnerability Victims

By: PANews
2025/09/15 13:10
PANews reported on September 15th that according to The Block, Nemo Protocol, a yield trading platform based on Sui, recently launched a debt token compensation plan following an exploit. The plan centers on issuing NEOM tokens equivalent to users' dollar losses. Nemo stated that while it would like to compensate directly in USD, it lacks sufficient funds, hence the debt token strategy. Its goal is to ultimately recoup users' principal losses, based on an on-chain snapshot taken at the time of the protocol's suspension. The protocol has a three-step recovery plan: first, users will be allowed access to a dedicated portal to migrate the remaining value of the compromised pool to a new contract, with users receiving an equivalent value in NEOM tokens during the migration. Token holders can choose to exit through an automated market maker (AMM) pool or retain their tokens and other funds for recovery. Nemo also plans to launch a liquidity pool on Sui's main DEX to facilitate user exits. All recovered funds will be deposited into a redemption pool for claiming, with some external funding allocated to the pool for support.

On September 7, Paidun first disclosed that the Nemo Protocol fund pool had $2.6 million stolen by attackers. The attackers exploited a vulnerability in the code introduced by developers and deployed the code without proper auditing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 15. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:40
Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Platform secures ticker after validator vote, plans capped testing phase before full deployment
Blockhead2025/09/15 13:00
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
