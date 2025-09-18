Neurolov and mobiNODE Partner to Strengthen DePIN with AI-Powered Infrastructure

Neurolov, a popular decentralized AI platform, has collaborated with mobiNODE, a NOWchain-powered protocol using Proof-of-Mobile consensus mechanism. The partnership is aimed at fortifying the decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) by leveraging AI compute facilities. As mentioned in the official announcement shared by Neurolov on X, the development is set to broaden the adoption of $NLOV, its native token, within the NOWchain ecosystem. Additionally, the collaboration also merges community-led compute and the growth engine of mobiNODE.

Neurolov and mobiNODE Alliance Accelerates DePIN Infrastructure with at AI and Web3’s Intersection

As included in the partnership, the users can expect a robust DePIN infrastructure driven by the AI technology. Hence, both entities are endeavoring to expedite the AI and Web3’s convergence to fuel wider adoption via improved decentralization. In this respect, Neurolov delivers community-led compute capabilities while mobiNODE offers growth-centered ecosystem tools. This paves the way for optimized efficiency and scalability across diverse DePIN networks. Thu, the synergy is set to strengthen enterprises and users alike with enhanced engagement and trust within the decentralized sector.

Driving Transparency and Trust via Decentralized Innovation

According to Neurolov, the joint effort highlights the wider trend of combining decentralized infrastructure and AI to accelerate DePIN accessibility and scalability. Keeping this in view, the development reinforces decentralized innovation to boost trust, transparency, and resilience in the digital financial ecosystem. Ultimately, the duo focuses on broadening $NLOV’s utility at the intersection of Web3 and AI landscapes.