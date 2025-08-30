New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

A rising Ethereum-based token is capturing widespread investor attention as projections suggest it could challenge Shiba Inu’s market position in under 100 days. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has now surged into stage 12 at $0.0021, representing a 110% gain from its initial offering. Achieving over $22.9 million in funds raised with more than 14.5 billion tokens sold, all ahead of schedule. Its listing price is set at $0.003, meaning investors at this stage secure a 42.9% guaranteed ROI, yet market indicators show that its trajectory may deliver well over 23x returns post listing if its growth continues at the current pace.

This performance reflects not just strong demand but a sustained acceleration that has consistently outpaced stage targets. With mounting anticipation for its official debut, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as one of the most closely watched low-cost Ethereum assets of the season.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holds Ground Amid Ecosystem Expansion and Market Rotation

Shiba Inu is currently trading at approximately $0.00001315, showing a slight intraday dip and modest fluctuation between $0.00001297 and $0.00001348. While price momentum remains muted, the project continues to advance its ecosystem through tools like ShibaSwap and its Layer-2 solution, Shibarium, supporting its broader DeFi and metaverse ambitions. Market attention is shifting, however: investors and whales are gradually rotating out of SHIB, drawn by emerging competitors offering tighter tokenomics, faster growth potential, or Layer-2 utility. Meanwhile, alternatives like Little Pepe are capturing investor focus with faster-paced stages and clearer upside, earning mention even as SHIB aims for incremental ecosystem gains.

Stage 12 Presale Now Live

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a Layer 2 blockchain built for fast, low-cost transactions, has completed Stage 11 of its presale in record time. So far, 14.5 billion tokens have been sold, raising $22.9 million. Stage 12 is now underway at $0.0021 per token. Some analysts anticipate post-launch values could reach $1, generating strong excitement.

Layer 2 Network Designed for Real Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) operates on a purpose-built Layer 2 blockchain that addresses the limitations of older networks. Its high throughput, minimal transaction costs, and smooth user experience provide a solid foundation for both developers and everyday users.

Fair Trading and Tools for Builders

The platform features anti-sniper bot protection to prevent early trading manipulation and ensure fair access. A key upcoming feature is the Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Launchpad, enabling fast, secure, and low-cost token deployment. By reducing technical and financial barriers, the Launchpad supports creators and fosters rapid ecosystem growth.

$777,000 Giveaway for Early Supporters

To reward early participants, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is hosting a $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 in tokens. Eligibility requires a minimum $100 presale investment plus completing simple social engagement steps, with more activity improving chances of winning.

Audited by CertiK for Security and Transparency

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) underwent a full audit by CertiK, a leading blockchain security firm, which reviewed smart contracts for vulnerabilities and verified code integrity. This reinforces LILPEPE’s commitment to transparency and reliability. A recent CoinMarketCap listing further increases visibility and access to project details.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing Ethereum-based meme coins, with proven presale momentum, Layer 2 utility, and verified security. With Stage 12 live at $0.0021 and a guaranteed listing price of $0.003, early investors are already securing a 42.9% ROI, while potential post-listing gains could be significantly higher. Don’t miss your chance to get in early, participate in the presale, join the $777,000 giveaway, and claim your share of LILPEPE tokens before the official launch.

