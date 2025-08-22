New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 14:26
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001241-0.64%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000611-0.65%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753-1.14%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001037-1.61%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002475-12.10%

As Shiba Inu struggles to recapture the parabolic momentum of its 2021 run, posting only modest gains in recent months, investor focus is shifting to a fresh, under-$0.0025 contender showing sharper, faster movement. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), now in stage 11 at $0.0020, has climbed 100% from its launch price in stage 1 and has consistently sold out stages faster than expected. 

The project has already raised over $20 million and sold more than 13.1 billion tokens ahead of schedule, signaling demand well above early forecasts. With a confirmed listing price of $0.003, buyers entering at this point are locked into a 50% guaranteed ROI. For many traders, that combination of rapid sellouts, defined milestones, and predictable upside is a stronger draw than SHIB’s slower, uncertain climb.

Shiba Inu’s Stalled Momentum in the Wake of Burn Frenzy

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at approximately $0.00001398 currently, marking a solid 8% climb in the last 24 hours, surging past its 200-day simple moving average of $0.00001355. This advance comes as a dramatic 78,273% spike in burn rate removed nearly 88 million tokens, while whale activity continues to increase amid renewed interest. Analysts suggest that if SHIB breaks resistance around $0.0000159, it could rise up to 59%, reaching $0.0000254 in the near term. 

Despite this, the broader trajectory remains cautious: marketing lead Lucie has indicated that reaching a $30–50 billion market cap, a potential catalyst for a sustained rally, would require a price near $0.00005091, signaling that a full-blown bull run remains a distant target. Meanwhile, newer tokens like Little Pepe are attracting attention with quicker stages and clearer upside, offering an alternative path for traders seeking momentum now.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stage 11 Opens

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues to attract strong attention, with Stage 10 of its presale closing in just days and raising $20 million. More than 13.1 billion tokens have been sold so far, and the price has now moved to $0.0020 for Stage 11. The fast pace reflects growing confidence in the project’s direction.

Layer 2 Network Built for Real Performance

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is developing its own high-speed Layer 2 blockchain, built to deliver extremely low transaction costs, faster speeds, and smoother operation. This infrastructure is designed to handle real-world activity efficiently, solving performance issues that have slowed other networks.

To promote fair trading, the project includes anti-sniper technology that blocks automated bots from dominating early markets. Its upcoming Launchpad will allow creators to deploy new tokens directly on the Little Pepe blockchain, offering a fast, secure, and low-cost way to launch without heavy technical or financial barriers.

Audited for Security, Expanding in Reach

Independent audits by CertiK and Freshcoins.io have reviewed the project’s smart contracts and platform security, with Freshcoins.io awarding a trust score of 81.55. These validations strengthen transparency and reassure early participants. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is also now listed on CoinMarketCap, making it easier for interested buyers to follow updates.

$777,000 Token Giveaway Now Live

A giveaway worth $777,000 is underway. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 in tokens, with entry requiring a minimum $100 presale purchase and completion of a few social engagement steps. Additional activity increases the chances of winning.

Why Excitement is Building

With zero transaction taxes, low trading fees, audited infrastructure, developer-focused tools, and a structured rollout, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is gaining momentum. Previous stages have sold out faster than expected, and demand continues to accelerate. Stage 11 is priced at $0.0020, with the next increase approaching. Little Pepe’s Stage 11 is moving fast at $0.0020, with a locked-in 50% ROI at the $0.003 listing. Buy now before Stage 11 sells out and the price climbs.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021482-4.18%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.00012-15.01%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002475-10.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

The professor who predicted that the price of Bitcoin would drop significantly, reaching $100, spoke years later. Continue Reading: Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:28
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009399-0.64%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00285-4.26%
MAY
MAY$0.04652-2.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

MetaMask enters the market with mUSD, with a development cycle of only a few weeks, and stablecoins enter a period of rapid expansion