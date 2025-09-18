New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88%

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/18 17:11
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01437+6.76%

New Gold Protocol, a DeFi staking project, lost around 443.8 Ethereum ETH $4 593 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $554.57 B Vol. 24h: $42.52 B , valued at $2 million, in an exploit on Sept 18. The attack caused the project’s native NGP token to crash by 88%, wiping out most of its market value in less than an hour.

The incident was flagged by multiple blockchain security firms, including PeckShield and Blockaid. Both firms confirmed the amount stolen and tracked the movement of the funds. Blockaid’s analysis identified the specific vulnerability that the attacker used.

Flash Loan Attack Manipulated Price Oracle

According to the Blockaid report, the hack was a price oracle manipulation attack. The protocol’s smart contract had a critical flaw; it determined the NGP token’s price by looking at the asset reserves in a single Uniswap liquidity pool. This method is insecure because a single pool’s price can be easily manipulated.

The attacker used a flash loan to borrow a large amount of assets. A flash loan consists of a series of transactions that borrow and return a loan within the same transaction. They used these assets to temporarily skew the reserves in the liquidity pool, tricking the protocol into thinking the NGP token was nearly worthless. This allowed the hacker to bypass a maximum purchase limit and buy a huge number of NGP tokens at minimal prices.

The next transactions in the chain, reversed the initial trade and repaid the flash loan, netting the hacker a 443.8 ETH profit. The funds were then taken to the Ethereum network and deposited into the Torando Cash mixer to obfuscate the trail.

This exploit highlights several red flags that surrounded the project. Unlike legitimate, audited tokens, NGP operated with little transparency and was plagued by extremely low trading volume. This incident is part of a larger pattern, as reports show that rising crypto hacks are becoming more frequent. It also adds to the debate over developer liability, a topic that crypto firms urge lawmakers to address.

next

The post New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88% appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why