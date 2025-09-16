New MLB Apparel Launches With Fear Of God Collection

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16
A new MLB collection launches in a partnership with Fear of God Essentials.

Courtesy of Fear of God

Major League Baseball gear is getting a little more fashion sense, after the league has expanded its apparel partnership with Fear of God, a very popular streetwear brand.

Back in 2020, MLB and FOG teamed up on an exclusive clothing collection that paid homage to the legacy of the Negro Leagues. The partnership has grown into a new collection that features current MLB teams, including iconic franchises such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, with the apparel reimagined with Fear of God Essentials’ signature silhouettes.

The collection launched on FOG and Fanatics on September 10 and will expand to select retailers and stadium stores in the weeks to follow. Here’s a look:

Jerry Lorenzo — the founder of Fear of God and the son of former Major League player and manager Jerry Manuel — said the new collection comes not just with fashion sense, but also with a baseball sense.

“Baseball has always been the one constant in America. It reflects the times, where the country is, what the culture values and how people come together,” Lorenzo said. “It’s a mirror and a marker of American life, embodying both tradition and evolution.”

The apparel partnership falls under the Fear of God – Essentials brand, described as the more competitively priced sister label to the original, signature Fear of God line.

The campaign for the new MLB collaboration rolled out this week with a cinematic video on social platforms, featuring the new apparel worn by models in a “Picture Day” aesthetic.

“Picture Day was always a big moment at the ballpark or the rec center,” Lorenzo said. “In many communities, the parents had just as much fun as the kids. It was about family, community and pride.”

Los Angeles-based filmmaker and baseball fan Calmatic directed the piece, saying, “Picture Day was always an important moment.”

Calmatic, who has worked with artists, Kendrick Lamar to Pharrell Williams and directed movies, “House Party” (2023) and “White Men Can’t Jump” (2023), said, “People came with a very high-end representation of who they were: It was an opportunity to bring out your best self, and then document it. Those pictures live forever, so people took them seriously.”

Meanwhile, hypebeast.com, a website reporting on men’s contemporary fashion and streetwear, called the MLB-FOG partnership “a monumental collaboration.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anthonystitt/2025/09/15/new-mlb-apparel-launches-with-fear-of-god-collection/

