The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A fresh ETF filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has flagged whale manipulation as a clear risk in the XRP market. The Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF prospectus notes that a small number of large holders control much of XRP’s supply. Their trades could sway prices and reduce market stability. Attorney Bill Morgan said the filing is significant because an institutional applicant has acknowledged a risk often brushed aside in crypto circles. Many traders point to broader market forces or speculation to explain sharp moves. But Morgan argued that if an ETF sponsor shows whale activity in a formal SEC document, it should be treated as a genuine concern. The prospectus filed with the SEC for the Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF gives an assessment of the risk to investors in the ETF in respect of the XRP component. One of the risks mentioned is manipulation by XRP whales It is surprising that often when people raise the issue of… pic.twitter.com/twdpkCGoo8 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 27, 2025 The filing also detailed XRP’s structural risks. Since its entire supply was created at launch, XRP cannot expand to meet rising demand. Without mining or staking rewards, validators secure the network without new issuance. This setup makes XRP different from assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but it also adds to liquidity challenges and volatility. By identifying whale manipulation as a material risk, the ETF filing may influence how regulators, institutions, and investors approach crypto markets. It could mark a step toward greater transparency and a more open discussion about the realities of trading digital assets. “If an institutional applicant for an EFT acknowledges the risk of whale manipulation then it should be considered a… The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A fresh ETF filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has flagged whale manipulation as a clear risk in the XRP market. The Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF prospectus notes that a small number of large holders control much of XRP’s supply. Their trades could sway prices and reduce market stability. Attorney Bill Morgan said the filing is significant because an institutional applicant has acknowledged a risk often brushed aside in crypto circles. Many traders point to broader market forces or speculation to explain sharp moves. But Morgan argued that if an ETF sponsor shows whale activity in a formal SEC document, it should be treated as a genuine concern. The prospectus filed with the SEC for the Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF gives an assessment of the risk to investors in the ETF in respect of the XRP component. One of the risks mentioned is manipulation by XRP whales It is surprising that often when people raise the issue of… pic.twitter.com/twdpkCGoo8 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 27, 2025 The filing also detailed XRP’s structural risks. Since its entire supply was created at launch, XRP cannot expand to meet rising demand. Without mining or staking rewards, validators secure the network without new issuance. This setup makes XRP different from assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but it also adds to liquidity challenges and volatility. By identifying whale manipulation as a material risk, the ETF filing may influence how regulators, institutions, and investors approach crypto markets. It could mark a step toward greater transparency and a more open discussion about the realities of trading digital assets. “If an institutional applicant for an EFT acknowledges the risk of whale manipulation then it should be considered a…

New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 11:20
XRP
XRP$2,7809-0,26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010287-17,02%
Union
U$0,010331-2,84%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01467-2,00%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1,5246-1,08%

The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A fresh ETF filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has flagged whale manipulation as a clear risk in the XRP market. The Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF prospectus notes that a small number of large holders control much of XRP’s supply. Their trades could sway prices and reduce market stability.

Attorney Bill Morgan said the filing is significant because an institutional applicant has acknowledged a risk often brushed aside in crypto circles. Many traders point to broader market forces or speculation to explain sharp moves. But Morgan argued that if an ETF sponsor shows whale activity in a formal SEC document, it should be treated as a genuine concern.

The filing also detailed XRP’s structural risks. Since its entire supply was created at launch, XRP cannot expand to meet rising demand. Without mining or staking rewards, validators secure the network without new issuance. This setup makes XRP different from assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but it also adds to liquidity challenges and volatility.

By identifying whale manipulation as a material risk, the ETF filing may influence how regulators, institutions, and investors approach crypto markets. It could mark a step toward greater transparency and a more open discussion about the realities of trading digital assets.

“If an institutional applicant for an EFT acknowledges the risk of whale manipulation then it should be considered a real risk. Personally if people are not prepared to acknowledge the possible risk of some market manipulation in crypto, I wonder whether they should invest in the space at all,” Morgan said.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/new-xrp-etf-filing-warns-of-whale-manipulation-risk/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Crypto markets have once again reminded participants of their unpredictability. Large liquidations swept through leveraged positions, headlines rattled confidence, and […] The post Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,004416-1,29%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01419-0,21%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 12:00
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0,4148-3,44%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12359+1,66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

Client FOMO has forced Vanguard to rethink crypto ETF ban
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0,00001418-3,92%
Comedian
BAN$0,0661+10,73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

Ethereum ETF Outflows Hit Record $795.6 Million Amid Market Shifts

Digital Securities, the operator of Japan's digital securities platform "renga," has secured approximately $2 million in new funding.