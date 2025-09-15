Next Generation NGPES: the French fintech revolutionizing digital payments with Chainalysis

In the increasingly competitive landscape of digital finance, the French company Next Generation NGPES stands out for its innovative vision. The company has announced the integration of Chainalysis technology, a world leader in blockchain data analysis, within its infrastructure. This strategic choice accompanies the launch of the new NGPES payment ecosystem and its euro-pegged stablecoin, with the aim of securely and efficiently connecting traditional finance (TradFi) and digital finance.

Security and Compliance at the Core of the Project

The growing demand for DeFi tools and services that bridge the fiat and crypto worlds also leads to an increase in associated risks. For this reason, Next Generation NGPES has decided to focus on Chainalysis, a platform that enables transaction monitoring to ensure compliance with the ever-evolving international regulations on digital assets.

The integration of Chainalysis allows NGPES to perform efficient and continuous monitoring of transactions, ensuring compliance with KYT (Know Your Transaction) procedures. Additionally, thanks to access to Chainalysis Reactor, an advanced investigative tool, the platform can identify illicit transactions and mitigate a wide range of threats, from fraud to money laundering.

According to Frank Combay, COO of Next Generation NGPES:

An infrastructure designed for business needs

The NGPES ecosystem, authorized in the European Union, is based on the latest blockchain technologies and offers solutions for multiple financial needs: from B2B payments to payroll management, from corporate treasury to fast and secure cross-border transactions. The goal is to overcome the inefficiencies of traditional international payments, meet stringent compliance requirements, and reduce friction between classic and digital financial instruments, especially in euro-denominated transactions.

A distinctive feature of the platform is its dual model: on one side, a regulated stablecoin pegged to the euro; on the other, a B2B payment platform that enables immediate conversions between euro fiat and stablecoin. A central aspect will be the direct connection between IBAN accounts and digital wallets, allowing customers to make instant payments, access traditional fiat services directly from their wallet, and use digital custody solutions designed for regulated entities in the EU.

International Expansion and Regulatory Compliance

Designed as a modern payment infrastructure regulated at the European level, the NGPES platform is ready to scale towards emerging markets such as Africa, MENA, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The heart of the ecosystem will be represented by the EUR stablecoin, compliant with the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) directives, which will ensure reliability and security in transactions.

Next Generation NGPES is convinced that its stablecoin will increase the competitiveness of the services offered, attracting strategic partners such as crypto exchanges, large financial institutions, and companies of all sizes. The integration of Chainalysis further strengthens the company’s position in regulatory compliance, offering a risk-free environment, compliant with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations and equipped with advanced fraud protection systems.

Frank Combay emphasizes:

A strategy that combines innovation and regulatory rigor

At the core of Next Generation NGPES‘s vision is the desire to merge innovation with regulatory rigor. The company, which this year raised 5 million dollars in seed funding to develop the platform and the stablecoin, aims to simplify cross-border payments and expand financial accessibility for businesses.

The company’s motto, “Fusioning the Future of Payments”, reflects this mission: to combine the best of blockchain with the solidity of European regulations to offer cutting-edge, secure, and accessible payment solutions. Next Generation NGPES’s approach represents a model for the future of digital payments, where security, compliance, and innovation coexist to meet the new challenges of the global market.

The future of digital payments goes through Paris

With its platform NGPES, Next Generation positions itself as a leader in the transformation of payment systems, offering a solution that meets the market’s demands for security, speed, and transparency. The integration of Chainalysis represents a decisive step to ensure regulatory compliance and user protection, solidifying the reputation of the French fintech as a pioneer in the fusion between traditional and digital finance.

In a context where the demand for tools that combine fiat and crypto is rapidly growing, Next Generation NGPES aims to become a benchmark for companies, financial institutions, and industry operators, thanks to a platform that focuses on innovation, security, and reliability.