The post NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Giants quarterback and his pop star wife, Ciara, are cofounders of 3BRAND, which is finding success selling moisture-wicking shirts to children despite a dogpile of challenges in the retail market. Russell Wilson has made a career on defying expectations. Shrugging off a slide to the third round of the 2012 NFL draft over concerns about his size, the 5-foot-11 quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to eight playoff appearances in nine seasons and the franchise’s only Super Bowl win. Even now, in his 14th pro season, the ten-time Pro Bowler is still trying to prove himself, playing on a one-year contract with the New York Giants and facing calls from fans to give up his starting spot to rookie Jaxson Dart—despite leading the league in passing yards through two games, with 618. So while any ordinary entrepreneur might quiver at the thought of trying to break into sports apparel—an industry dominated by a handful of global heavyweights with billions in revenue and a decades-long head-start—the 36-year-old Wilson is used to being the underdog. And quietly, as a cofounder of 3BRAND, he has built a company that surpassed $100 million in sales in 2024, and more than $70 million in the first half of 2025, selling workout clothes in children’s sizes. The business is one of many for Wilson, who tied for No. 49 on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with $53.6 million in pretax earnings over the 12 months ending in May. That income includes an estimated $6 million off the field, from licensing, memorabilia and more than a dozen endorsement deals, as well as cash returns from a thick portfolio of companies he has founded or invested in. Wilson is behind West2East Empire, which offers production services for TV commercials and other media, and Why Not… The post NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Giants quarterback and his pop star wife, Ciara, are cofounders of 3BRAND, which is finding success selling moisture-wicking shirts to children despite a dogpile of challenges in the retail market. Russell Wilson has made a career on defying expectations. Shrugging off a slide to the third round of the 2012 NFL draft over concerns about his size, the 5-foot-11 quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to eight playoff appearances in nine seasons and the franchise’s only Super Bowl win. Even now, in his 14th pro season, the ten-time Pro Bowler is still trying to prove himself, playing on a one-year contract with the New York Giants and facing calls from fans to give up his starting spot to rookie Jaxson Dart—despite leading the league in passing yards through two games, with 618. So while any ordinary entrepreneur might quiver at the thought of trying to break into sports apparel—an industry dominated by a handful of global heavyweights with billions in revenue and a decades-long head-start—the 36-year-old Wilson is used to being the underdog. And quietly, as a cofounder of 3BRAND, he has built a company that surpassed $100 million in sales in 2024, and more than $70 million in the first half of 2025, selling workout clothes in children’s sizes. The business is one of many for Wilson, who tied for No. 49 on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with $53.6 million in pretax earnings over the 12 months ending in May. That income includes an estimated $6 million off the field, from licensing, memorabilia and more than a dozen endorsement deals, as well as cash returns from a thick portfolio of companies he has founded or invested in. Wilson is behind West2East Empire, which offers production services for TV commercials and other media, and Why Not…

NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 19:07
Moonveil
MORE$0.08685-1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017702-0.32%
Succinct
PROVE$0.9091+1.82%
Zypher Network
POP$0.009061+7.24%
Propy
PRO$0.8771+7.23%
Starpower
STAR$0.12409+1.06%

The Giants quarterback and his pop star wife, Ciara, are cofounders of 3BRAND, which is finding success selling moisture-wicking shirts to children despite a dogpile of challenges in the retail market.

Russell Wilson has made a career on defying expectations. Shrugging off a slide to the third round of the 2012 NFL draft over concerns about his size, the 5-foot-11 quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to eight playoff appearances in nine seasons and the franchise’s only Super Bowl win. Even now, in his 14th pro season, the ten-time Pro Bowler is still trying to prove himself, playing on a one-year contract with the New York Giants and facing calls from fans to give up his starting spot to rookie Jaxson Dart—despite leading the league in passing yards through two games, with 618.

So while any ordinary entrepreneur might quiver at the thought of trying to break into sports apparel—an industry dominated by a handful of global heavyweights with billions in revenue and a decades-long head-start—the 36-year-old Wilson is used to being the underdog. And quietly, as a cofounder of 3BRAND, he has built a company that surpassed $100 million in sales in 2024, and more than $70 million in the first half of 2025, selling workout clothes in children’s sizes.

The business is one of many for Wilson, who tied for No. 49 on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with $53.6 million in pretax earnings over the 12 months ending in May. That income includes an estimated $6 million off the field, from licensing, memorabilia and more than a dozen endorsement deals, as well as cash returns from a thick portfolio of companies he has founded or invested in.

Wilson is behind West2East Empire, which offers production services for TV commercials and other media, and Why Not You Productions, which develops scripted series and films. In 2018, he and his older brother, Harry, founded Limitless Minds, an app that aims to improve users’ “mental conditioning” through life-coaching sessions and learning exercises. Meanwhile, Wilson sells shoes and clothing through Good Man Brand and fragrances through R&C—standing for Russell and Ciara, his Grammy Award-winning wife.

Now suiting up for the New York Giants, Russell Wilson sees parallels between his play on the field and his business philosophy, saying, “If the receiver isn’t there, you have to create that space.”

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

“I’ve always liked fashion, but I grew up wearing sports clothes and going to school in polos and khakis,” Wilson tells Forbes. “When I got into the NFL, I was single and trying to date a girl way out of my league in Ciara. I realized I had to level up my dress game.”

Ciara was also Wilson’s cofounder in 3BRAND, and was by his side at their Los Angeles home five years ago when he came up with the idea. As he watched their son Future scurry across the room with a football tucked under his arm—the day before the birth of their son Win—Wilson thought of himself as a boy and decided he wanted to create something for children. He hand-drew the brand’s logo—which transforms his initials into a lightning bolt, to symbolize momentum—and they settled on the name 3BRAND to reflect how sports, music and fashion can inspire the mind, body and soul.

“A lot of the things that Ciara and I accomplished, we wrote them out as kids and had people who believed in us,” Wilson says. “But as a young kid, you ultimately have to believe in you. It’s about motivating the next generation.”

The clothing line debuted with a 40-piece collection in June 2021 and expanded its lineup two months later. Today, 3BRAND has more than 100 items available on its website, including moisture-wicking shirts and athletic shorts in sizes ranging from 4T (for toddlers) to children’s extra large. Prices range from $20 for T-shirts to $65 for hoodies—all manufactured in partnership with Haddad Brands—and while a collaboration with Wilson’s longtime sponsor Nike has sent 3BRAND beyond sportswear and into accessories such as backpacks, duffel bags and hats, apparel still represents around 75% of the company’s product line.

Prioritizing accessibility, 3BRAND is leaning hard into online distribution, selling its items not only on its own website but also through the digital portals at Macy’s, JCPenney and off-price retailers such as Nordstrom Rack. The company is present in 150 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores as well, with 3BRAND advisor Dave McTague, a former executive at Cole Haan, Liz Claiborne, Converse and Tommy Hilfiger and a cofounder of accelerator Prosper Brands, saying physical retail is a meaningful new initiative.

“There is a true methodology and strategy behind the stacking effect of product marketing and distribution partners,” McTague says. “Then you have someone like Russell Wilson who is up at 4 o’clock in the morning working out and taking the kids to school—it’s hard not to have great energy around it.”

Wilson credits Christine Day—who spent six years as Lululemon’s CEO and cofounded his House of LR&C, the company behind Good Man Brand—with teaching him the fashion business. He’s now putting that knowledge to work, with a touch of his own creativity. For instance, 3BRAND wants to sell itself to parents as a quality product that can become a hand-me-down for younger siblings.

“Why can’t a child have a cool T-shirt that isn’t $80?” McTague says. “The DNA behind the product design and distribution has access in mind. We have a niche because of how we’re approaching the market, the product we’re delivering and the partners we have.”

Purpose alone won’t guarantee survival in the cutthroat sportswear market, however. Sales of sporting goods fell 0.4% over the past year, and the category’s projected growth of 2.1% for 2025 barely outpaces inflation, notes Zak Stambor, senior retail and e-commerce analyst at research firm Emarketer. President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff wars, and a resulting $1.9 billion tax increase on clothing and shoes, are squeezing margins, and the weakening labor market and a decline in consumer confidence are adding to the challenging macroeconomic picture.

Those pressures are even more daunting for new entrants, who have to contend with Nike (and its $46.3 billion in fiscal-year 2025 revenue) and Adidas (more than $25 billion in 2024, at that year’s average exchange rate). Even companies like Lululemon and Under Armour—which trail well behind the two market leaders, posting revenue of $10.6 billion and $5.2 billion, respectively, in the most recent full-year reporting period—have a huge leg up on 3BRAND.

“The sporting goods category is a tough place to play,” says Stambor, the Emarketer analyst. “The winners are going to be those who have good relationships and a solid brand positioning. And that can either be based on the legacy of the brand or personality.”

Wilson and 3BRAND are banking on both, with his fame and the Nike collaboration adding credibility. But the company also stresses the importance of innovation in a tough market—for example, creating children’s attire that would be appropriate on a golf course, a category that has been underserved even as the sport’s participation has surged.

“You have to be able to look at it, see what it is and adapt,” says Charly Martin, Wilson’s longtime friend and business partner, who serves as president of West2East Empire, the production company. “Anytime you’re building a business, you’re not going to hit that grand slam in Month 2, Year 2. It’s a very thoughtful plan that we laid out over a course of time.”

As it looks to the future, 3BRAND sees opportunity in international markets, now targeting Europe and Latin America after finding early success in Japan and South Korea. Wilson, whose vision is to broaden the brand’s global footprint through strategic collaborations, is also considering expanding the product line to adults.

That could be a tough tightrope for Wilson to walk as he seeks to maintain a focus on the children’s market, but his personal philosophy is all about thinking beyond established rules. Just as he has spent his career disproving the notion that a 5-11 quarterback can’t succeed in the NFL, he wants to remind kids that limitations are often nothing more than perceptions, and that creativity is necessary to pave your own way.

“I think about how I play—a lot of it is organized, but if the receiver isn’t there, you have to create that space,” Wilson says. “It was established early on that when life is hard, you create.”

More From Forbes

ForbesThe NFL’s Highest-Paid Players 2025By Brett KnightForbesInside Rob Gronkowski’s Beautiful MindBy Justin BirnbaumForbesMeet The New Billionaire Owners Of The Indianapolis ColtsBy Justin BirnbaumForbesThe NFL’s Most Valuable Teams 2025By Justin Teitelbaum

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sofiachierchio/2025/09/20/nfl-star-russell-wilson-has-sewn-up-100-million-in-sales-making-sportswear-for-kids/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

PANews reported on September 20th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the company's vision is to build Coinbase into a full-service crypto "super app" that replaces traditional banks. The company plans to offer a full suite of financial services, from payments to credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto. He stated: "Yes, we do want to be a super app that offers a variety of financial services, and I believe cryptocurrencies have the power to do that."
FOX Token
FOX$0.02841-1.28%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003056-4.76%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1636-17.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 19:04
Share
Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, […]
Union
U$0.013855-2.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-0.60%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012488-7.70%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 18:55
Share
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Cardano price prediction models are drawing attention this week as ADA hovers around $0.88 to $0.90, with momentum building at resistance zones and technical setups suggesting a possible breakout.  Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is trending alongside Cardano, with many considering it a sharper utility play right now. Remittix is being mentioned heavily in market chatter this […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04399-1.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01784-3.98%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy

The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/20/2025)