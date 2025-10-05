ExchangeDEX+
Nigeria’s Central Bank to Draft New Crypto Regulations with SEC

By: Coincentral
2025/10/05 19:31
TLDR

  • Nigeria’s CBN teams up with SEC to draft crypto regulations for digital assets.
  • SEC prepares to introduce taxation rules for cryptocurrency transactions in Nigeria.
  • CBN lifted the crypto ban in 2023, signaling a more open regulatory approach.
  • Nigeria’s crypto sector faces challenges including police harassment and legal uncertainty.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to collaborate with the Nigeria Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to create a regulatory framework for digital assets. This move comes as the country seeks to address the growing influence of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. The CBN’s Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, revealed this at a recent lecture, stating the importance of establishing clear guidelines for the crypto sector.

CBN and SEC Collaboration

The CBN plans to work closely with the SEC to develop a comprehensive framework for digital asset regulation. Governor Cardoso emphasized that this collaboration would cover various regulatory aspects, ensuring a sustainable approach to digital currencies.

“We are deeply in collaboration to ensure that all the different regulatory authorities can midwife the process that is sustainable with respect to digital currency,” he stated. The goal is to create a robust regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies that aligns with global standards while addressing local concerns.

This partnership aims to address the rise of crypto-related activities in Nigeria, a country that has gained significant attention in the digital asset space. Although Cardoso acknowledged the importance of crypto assets in shaping the future of financial policies, he also noted that their full impact remains unclear. The CBN’s focus is on balancing innovation with the need for consumer protection and financial stability.

Nigeria’s Shifting Stance on Crypto Regulations

Nigeria’s approach to cryptocurrencies has evolved over recent years. In 2021, the CBN imposed a controversial ban on financial institutions offering services to crypto-related businesses. The bank cited concerns over money laundering and terrorism financing as the primary reasons for the restrictions. However, this ban was lifted in December 2023, signaling a shift towards more flexible regulations. At that time, the CBN issued guidelines for financial institutions regarding their relationship with Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs).

The lifting of the ban opened the door for regulated crypto transactions, yet challenges remain. Despite the ban’s removal, some traders have reported difficulties in carrying out transactions, citing issues such as police harassment and persecution. These concerns have affected the overall adoption of crypto in Nigeria, with many individuals still wary of engaging in crypto-related activities openly.

Changes in Taxation and Regulations

Along with the regulatory framework, Nigeria is preparing to introduce new taxation rules for digital asset transactions. The SEC has confirmed it is working on a bill that would require cryptocurrency transactions to be taxed. The bill is expected to be passed soon, and the SEC has noted that digital assets could contribute significantly to the country’s tax revenue.

The Nigerian government has recognized the potential of cryptocurrency markets, but also sees the need for clear guidelines. The growing use of digital currencies has made it necessary to put in place a structure that ensures proper oversight and accountability. By regulating and taxing crypto transactions, the government aims to create a sustainable environment for digital assets to thrive within legal parameters.

Addressing Concerns and Challenges

Despite these positive steps, challenges persist in Nigeria’s crypto sector. Traders, especially young Nigerians, are still facing hurdles in executing transactions due to various legal and security issues. Police have been reported to seize assets and demand fines from individuals involved in crypto activities, causing anxiety among traders. These issues continue to hinder the development of a fully functional crypto ecosystem in Nigeria.

As the CBN and SEC continue to collaborate on the regulatory framework, they face the challenge of creating an environment that encourages innovation while ensuring safety and security. The goal is to create clear regulations that support both the growth of digital assets and the protection of consumers from fraud and illegal activities.

In summary, Nigeria’s central bank is working closely with the SEC to develop a crypto regulatory framework. This collaboration seeks to provide clearer guidelines for digital asset transactions while addressing challenges such as taxation, security, and market stability. The country’s evolving stance reflects the growing role of cryptocurrencies in its financial landscape, yet it remains to be seen how these regulations will shape the future of crypto in Nigeria.

