Nio reveals strong Q2 growth, but Analysts warn of risks

Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported second-quarter 2025 revenue of $2.65 billion, up 9% year-over-year, as vehicle deliveries climbed 25.6% to 72,056 units on September 2.

The Chinese EV maker also issued upbeat guidance, forecasting deliveries of 87,000 to 91,000 in Q3, a gain of 40.7% to 47.1% annually, alongside revenue of $3.05 to $3.19 billion.

Prior to the results, JPMorgan’s Nick Lai already upgraded NIO to Buy from Hold and raised his price target to $8, implying 26% upside from current levels and nearly doubling his previous $4.80 target.

Lai sees Nio benefiting from a broader product range and improving consumer sentiment. He projected deliveries to rise 50% in 2025 and 47% in 2026, with the company potentially turning profitable in the second half of 2026 if margins improve. He also placed the stock on a “positive catalyst watch,” citing Nio’s upcoming Q2 earnings report, Nio Day in late September, and the Guangzhou Auto Show in November as near-term triggers.

The momentum comes as Nio pushes new models and price adjustments across its lineup. The company recently unveiled the new ES8, a three-row SUV now open for pre-orders in China, while cutting prices on its long-range models to better compete with Tesla’s latest six-seater. Nio’s new mass-market brand, Onvo, is also generating attention with its flagship L90 SUV.

Wall Street’s average Nio price target

Wall Street’s broader view remains cautious. Over the past three months, NIO has received four Buy ratings, five Holds, and one Sell, amounting to a Moderate Buy consensus. The average price target of $5.01 implies downside from current pre-market levels, reflecting lingering concerns over competition, profitability, and execution risks.

With that being said, revised price targets may come in based on the positive latest results from the EV maker.

For now, investor focus is on whether Nio’s expanding product lineup and aggressive pricing strategy can deliver sustained growth in the face of an intensifying EV price war.