‘No Reason to Buy Bitcoin’: Ether Supporters Celebrating ATH

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 04:42
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000354-8.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,312.21-1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032-1.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022368+3.65%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0010228-1.20%
Aethir
ATH$0.03479-2.02%
  • Ethereum (ETH) price hits ATH, community celebrates
  • Ethereum’s (ETH) next step: Price discovery ahead?

Yesterday, on Aug. 22, 2025, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, finally hit an ATH over $4,885 on major spot exchanges. The Ethereum (ETH) community in CT is mocking its opponents and guessing the potential targets of ETH’s price rally.

Ethereum (ETH) price hits ATH, community celebrates

With Ethereum (ETH) smashing through its 2021 high, there’s no reason to buy Bitcoin (BTC) any longer. Ethereum (ETH) is at the same time more decentralized and represents a better store of value, long-term ETH proponent Anthony Sassano says on X.

According to him, cryptocurrency community members should either accept it now or when Ethereum (ETH) finally flips Bitcoin (BTC).

Meanwhile, the ETH/BTC ratio surged from 0.017 to 0.041 in just four months. Ethereum (ETH) outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) by more than 2.5x since.

Mocking Ethereum (ETH) bears is another hot topic on X today. With $468 million in liquidated short positions, yesterday’s session was the most brutal for Ethereum (ETH) bears in weeks.

After peaking on Aug. 20, Ethereum (ETH) unstaking queue started clearing. The period of unstaking dropped below 15 days for the first time in weeks. Normally, this is also a signal of growing interest in Ethereum.

Ethereum’s (ETH) next step: Price discovery ahead?

Ethereum (ETH) supporters are sure that after revisiting the previous ATH, Ether is set to start a price discovery period.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, one of the vocal Ethereum (ETH) proponents in this cycle, is sure that Ethereum (ETH) has all chances to surpass Bitcoin (BTC) by market cap.

As covered by U.Today earlier today, Raoul Pal, a seasoned economist and investor, expects the altcoin season to peak by mid-2026.

You Might Also Like

The closest Ethereum (ETH) price target for bulls is $5,000. As of printing time, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $4,710.

Source: https://u.today/no-reason-to-buy-bitcoin-ether-supporters-celebrating-ath

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02008-6.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-9.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 22:40
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8477+10.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04859+0.33%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001743+11.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002469-9.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?