Noah Lyles Earns Fourth Consecutive 200M World Title, Equals Usain Bolt For Most World Titles

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:07
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Gold medalist, Noah Lyles of Team United States, celebrates victory whilst wearing the national flag following the Men’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After earning bronze in the 100-meter dash earlier this week, Noah Lyles began his journey to 200-meter gold. This morning, the American record holder won his fourth consecutive 200-meter dash World Athletics Outdoor Championships title. The only other man in history to win four titles in this event is world record holder Usain Bolt.

ForbesOblique Seville Defeats Defending World Champion Noah Lyles In The 100MBy Katelyn Hutchison

Lyles ran 19.52, the second fastest time of the year. He ran the world lead of 19.51 yesterday in the semi-finals. Although many, including himself, thought he may have run too fast in the semi-final, he was still able to clinch the victory today.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek trailed closely behind Lyles for another silver medal. This comes after a disappointing fourth-place finish that left him off the podium in the 100-meter dash. Bednarek ran 19.58, which is a season’s best and only one hundredth of a second off his personal best.

Jamaica’s breakout sprinter Bryan Levell took bronze, running a huge 19.64 personal best. At just 21 years old, Levell earned his first individual medal at a senior championship.

Unfortunately, reigning Olympic champion and 2023 bronze medalist Letsile Tebogo placed fourth, running 19.65.

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was fifth in 19.78, almost breaking the Great Britain national record. Dominican Republic national record holder Alexander Ogando finished sixth in 20.01. Tapiwanashe Makarawu, the 2025 outdoor NCAA national champion from the University of Kentucky, ran 20.12 to place seventh. South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile was eight in 20.23.

Noah Lyles’ Journey To Sprint Dominance

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Noah Lyles of Team United States acknowledges the crowd prior to competing in the Men’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 28-year-old sprinter has an impressive resume. Lyles has seven world championship titles, one world championship silver, one world championship bronze, one Olympic gold, and two Olympic bronzes. His personal best of 19.31 makes him the fastest American man in history across 200 meters and the third-fastest man of all time.

After racing, Lyles reflected on why this victory in particular meant so much to him.

“I wanted it pretty bad,” Lyles stated. “One, because I didn’t win the 100, then two, I wanted to rewrite a memory here in Tokyo, which just wasn’t as good as it could be, and it wasn’t because of the color of the medal, it was more because of the state of my mindset.”

The last time Lyles competed at the Japan National Stadium was in 2021 at the Olympic Games. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC elected not to have spectators in the stands for the safety of all participants, including athletes and staff. The seven-time world champion had a disappointing race, finishing third behind his countryman Bednarek and Andre De Grasse.

“This is amazing and such a joyous moment I am going to keep with me forever,” said Lyles. “Now I want to win the gold medal in the relay, and I can’t wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200-meter titles.”

Lyles is known for his vocal and expressive nature. He makes it clear that before he retires, he wants to be the best that track and field has ever seen. This means going after records that most would not care about. In 2023, Lyles tied Usain Bolt’s record for most sub-20-second 200-meter dashes. At a Diamond League meet earlier this season, he expressed how he wanted to run the world record for fastest 200-meter ever in the rain. Even yesterday, although not intentionally, Lyles ran 19.51 in the semi-final, which is the fastest semi-final time in senior championships history.

The Olympic champion makes it his goal to assert himself in every record possible, so when his career is complete, there will be no doubt about who is the best. Stating his desire to become the first man to win five titles is on brand for the legendary sprint star.

What also makes Lyles special is his ability to win and medal when it matters most. He’s made every individual championship podium since 2019. Despite having a rough start to his season due to injury, Lyles was still able to run a season best in the 100-meter dash final to take home bronze.

Before racing the 200-meter dash final today, Lyles said his goal was to be first off the turn into the home straightaway. Unfortunately, he was tied for fourth as they came around the bend. Levell and Bednarek held strong as Lyles pushed through them with 50 meters to go. Bednarek was close to catching Lyles but couldn’t take down Lyles’ signature top-end speed.

US’ athlete Noah Lyles (2nd R) crosses the finish line ahead of US’ athlete Kenneth Bednarek (L), Jamaica’s athlete Bryan Levell and Botswana’s athlete Letsile Tebogo (R) to win the men’s 200m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 19, 2025. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Bednarek and Lyles have occupied the top two spots in the men’s 200-meter dash for the past two world championships, making them the best current American sprint duo. They were also the only two American male sprinters this year and last year to qualify for the Olympics and world championships in two events. Both men will more than likely run together on the 4×100-meter relay final on Sunday.

Those wishing to relive the 200-meter dash showdown can watch the race here on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

More action at the World Athletics Outdoor Championships will begin tomorrow at 6:35 a.m. EST with the men’s 4×400-meter relay heats. Fans can watch live on Peacock and USA. Live results and the full competition schedule can be found here on the World Athletics website.

