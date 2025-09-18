Now is the Time for Active Management in Digital Assets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:51
The digital asset market has entered a new phase, one that is more diverse and institutionally engaged than ever before. We are in an era where execution matters more than exposure; where performance hinges not on passive participation, but on how capital is deployed, risk is managed, and alpha is extracted across an increasingly fragmented and complex market.

Innovation is moving faster than index construction. Structural inefficiencies, cross-market dislocations, and credit dynamics are accelerating even as macro conditions remain stable. Recent ETF flows illustrate this shift: in mid-August, U.S. spot ETFs recorded more than $1 billion in a single day of net inflows, led by $640 million into BlackRock’s ETHA and $277 million into Fidelity’s FETH, pushing total ETH ETF assets above $25 billion.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs show similarly active capital rotation, with daily flows swinging between inflows, $614 million on August 8, 2025, and sharp outflows in the days following. Meanwhile, derivatives growth has become a defining feature of market structure with open interest on CME Bitcoin futures hitting a record ~$57 billion, highlighting deeper institutional participation. Crypto derivatives now account for approximately 70-80% of global trading volumes. These movements, alongside the growth of on-chain credit, the derivatives complex and the rise of BTC/ETH-denominated funds, underscore that this is a market defined by tactical allocation and active positioning.

Today’s opportunities demand depth, precision, and a multi-dimensional understanding of both the traditional and digital asset market. The most compelling opportunities are uncovered by managers who can operate seamlessly across centralized and decentralized exchanges, in spot, derivatives, and credit. These are not directional trades riding sentiment; they are high-conviction strategies grounded in an expert understanding of the evolving market structure of digital assets, executed with rigor and speed across fragmented venues.

Structural tailwinds are reinforcing the setup for active capital

Recent economic data suggests that risk assets are reaching new highs even in the absence of monetary easing, yet the real story isn’t cyclical, it’s structural.

Crypto credit markets are expanding, with widening spreads between lending and borrowing rates. As BTC and ETH credit markets mature, dispersion in credit quality and spreads is increasing. This creates a differentiated opportunity set where active managers can price risk more effectively than passive exposure, rewarding those with the tools and expertise to capture value. As fiat liquidity tightens and token-native borrowing regains traction, the setup for basis trades, structured strategies, and cross-venue capital deployment strengthens.

Meanwhile, idiosyncratic volatility is re-emerging around protocol upgrades, ETF flows, and regulatory catalysts, favoring familiar hedge fund strategies, including relative value, and volatility arbitrage. These dynamics reward managers who can price complexity, structure trades thoughtfully, and execute with discipline.

Institutional allocators are moving with greater precision

Institutional allocators in 2025 are demonstrating a new level of clarity. Many already hold baseline exposure to capture crypto market beta through ETFs or spot. While these passive products helped legitimize digital assets and broaden access, it is active managers who are generating performance in today’s market. They are building systems designed to deliver value across market regimes, extracting alpha that is uncorrelated to broader digital asset price trends.

Many of the most effective strategies are not new; they have been tested and refined across multiple cycles, drawing on insights from both traditional finance and digital markets. What has changed is the infrastructure, sophistication of the investors, and the breadth of the opportunity set.

The next phase of digital asset investing belongs to those who treat this space not as a thematic allocation, but as a dynamic alpha-centric market where strategy, speed, and sophistication are decisive.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/17/now-is-the-time-for-active-management-in-digital-assets

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
