Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

PANews reported on September 7th that Numerai founder Richard Craib posted on the X platform that due to the unique nature of staking, most websites display incorrect data on NMR's total value locked (TVL). For example, CoinMarketCap shows $4 million, but the actual value is approximately $20 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.