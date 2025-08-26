NVIDIA Launches Jetson Thor, Revolutionizing Robotics with Blackwell Architecture



Felix Pinkston



NVIDIA unveils the Jetson AGX Thor, a next-gen robotics computer powered by Blackwell, promising enhanced AI compute and energy efficiency for various industries.











NVIDIA has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Jetson AGX Thor, a powerful robotics computer designed to transform the landscape of general robotics. This new offering is powered by NVIDIA’s advanced Blackwell architecture, significantly enhancing AI compute capabilities and energy efficiency, according to NVIDIA Newsroom.

Enhanced Capabilities for Robotics

The Jetson AGX Thor boasts an impressive 7.5 times increase in AI compute power and 3.5 times greater energy efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Jetson Orin. This leap in performance is designed to facilitate real-time reasoning and inference, essential for high-performance physical AI applications. The platform is set to address one of the most significant challenges in robotics: enabling robots to interact intelligently with humans and their environments in real time.

Adoption by Industry Leaders

Several industry giants, including Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, and Caterpillar, have already adopted Jetson Thor, highlighting its potential impact across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Additionally, companies like 1X, John Deere, and OpenAI are exploring the capabilities of Jetson Thor to enhance their physical AI applications.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, emphasized the importance of Jetson Thor for developers working on robotic systems that shape the physical world. He stated, “With unmatched performance and energy efficiency, Jetson Thor is the ultimate supercomputer to drive the age of physical AI and general robotics.”

Platform and Ecosystem Expansion

Jetson Thor is built on the NVIDIA Jetson software platform, supporting popular AI frameworks and generative AI models. This compatibility extends from cloud to edge, integrating seamlessly with NVIDIA’s extensive software stack, including Isaac for robotics simulation and development, and Metropolis for vision AI.

Since its debut in 2014, the NVIDIA Jetson platform has garnered a community of over 2 million developers and 150 hardware and software partners. The introduction of Jetson Thor is poised to further expand this ecosystem, advancing the capabilities of visual AI agents and complex robotic systems.

Market Availability

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor developer kit is currently available, priced at $3,499, with production modules accessible through global distribution channels. This availability ensures that developers and companies worldwide can harness the advanced capabilities of Jetson Thor to innovate and enhance robotic solutions.

The introduction of Jetson Thor marks a significant milestone in the evolution of robotics, with its enhanced capabilities promising to drive advancements in various industries, setting a new standard for AI-powered robotics.

Image source: Shutterstock



