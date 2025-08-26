NVIDIA Launches Jetson Thor, Revolutionizing Robotics with Blackwell Architecture

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 12:15
RealLink
REAL$0.05758-3.09%
General Impressions
GEN$0.04515+0.75%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01652+1.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017194-15.67%
Edge
EDGE$0.51028-8.85%


Felix Pinkston
Aug 25, 2025 11:28

NVIDIA unveils the Jetson AGX Thor, a next-gen robotics computer powered by Blackwell, promising enhanced AI compute and energy efficiency for various industries.





NVIDIA has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Jetson AGX Thor, a powerful robotics computer designed to transform the landscape of general robotics. This new offering is powered by NVIDIA’s advanced Blackwell architecture, significantly enhancing AI compute capabilities and energy efficiency, according to NVIDIA Newsroom.

Enhanced Capabilities for Robotics

The Jetson AGX Thor boasts an impressive 7.5 times increase in AI compute power and 3.5 times greater energy efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Jetson Orin. This leap in performance is designed to facilitate real-time reasoning and inference, essential for high-performance physical AI applications. The platform is set to address one of the most significant challenges in robotics: enabling robots to interact intelligently with humans and their environments in real time.

Adoption by Industry Leaders

Several industry giants, including Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, and Caterpillar, have already adopted Jetson Thor, highlighting its potential impact across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Additionally, companies like 1X, John Deere, and OpenAI are exploring the capabilities of Jetson Thor to enhance their physical AI applications.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, emphasized the importance of Jetson Thor for developers working on robotic systems that shape the physical world. He stated, “With unmatched performance and energy efficiency, Jetson Thor is the ultimate supercomputer to drive the age of physical AI and general robotics.”

Platform and Ecosystem Expansion

Jetson Thor is built on the NVIDIA Jetson software platform, supporting popular AI frameworks and generative AI models. This compatibility extends from cloud to edge, integrating seamlessly with NVIDIA’s extensive software stack, including Isaac for robotics simulation and development, and Metropolis for vision AI.

Since its debut in 2014, the NVIDIA Jetson platform has garnered a community of over 2 million developers and 150 hardware and software partners. The introduction of Jetson Thor is poised to further expand this ecosystem, advancing the capabilities of visual AI agents and complex robotic systems.

Market Availability

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor developer kit is currently available, priced at $3,499, with production modules accessible through global distribution channels. This availability ensures that developers and companies worldwide can harness the advanced capabilities of Jetson Thor to innovate and enhance robotic solutions.

The introduction of Jetson Thor marks a significant milestone in the evolution of robotics, with its enhanced capabilities promising to drive advancements in various industries, setting a new standard for AI-powered robotics.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/nvidia-launches-jetson-thor-revolutionizing-robotics

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-9.35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1277-11.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Share
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.26-3.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-9.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 11:03
Share
Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

PANews reported on August 26 that Mayne, founder of the cryptocurrency self-operated company Breakout, said that Bitcoin may be about to rebound and may continue to consolidate in the range of 110,000 to 120,000 US dollars, provided that it does not completely return to the previous range. Furthermore, SOL/ETH is currently at an important monthly support level, while ETH/BTC has broken through its highs and ETH/USD is showing signs of a weekly sweep. Based on this, he is inclined to place long orders on SOL/USD price pullbacks, identifying $190 as a key level.
Solana
SOL$189.16-6.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,238.49-1.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04403-6.63%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 12:19
Share

Trending News

More

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

From Chaos to Consensus: Feigenbaum’s Constants in Bitcoin’s Protocol Dynamics

DOGE, Solana, Cardano or MAGACOIN FINANCE — Which Crypto Is the Best Buy for 2025?