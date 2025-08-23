NZD/USD steadies near four-month low as focus shifts to Powell speech

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 08:55
NEAR
NEAR$2.631+6.86%
SIX
SIX$0.02235+3.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1316+3.29%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208+3.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021865+3.15%
  • The New Zealand Dollar steadies around a four-month low, pausing a three-day losing streak after the RBNZ’s rate cut.
  • NZD/USD trades flat near 0.5820, showing muted reaction to broad US Dollar strength.
  • Market attention turns to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday for monetary policy direction.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is finding its footing against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after heavy selling in the wake of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate cut a day earlier, which dragged the pair to its lowest level in four months. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading flat near 0.5820, stabilizing after a three-day decline.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar extended its advance across major peers, supported by stronger-than-expected S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surveys. The data reinforced confidence in the resilience of the US economy, prompting markets to scale back expectations of aggressive monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The upbeat PMI figures overshadowed weaker labor market signals, with US Initial Jobless Claims rising to an eight-week high, reinforcing signs that the labor market is gradually cooling.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to its strongest level since August 11, trading near 98.60. The move was also supported by hawkish comments from Fed officials earlier in the day, which reinforced expectations that the Fed will remain cautious on easing. Yet NZD/USD’s muted reaction suggests that much of the Kiwi’s weakness had already been priced in after the RBNZ’s rate cut.

Fed officials struck a broadly hawkish tone on Wednesday, reinforcing the higher-for-longer policy message. Minneapolis Fed’s Schmid cautioned that inflation remains “closer to 3% than 2%” and stressed he is “not in a hurry” to cut rates, describing current policy as “modestly restrictive and appropriate.” He emphasized the need for clear evidence from the upcoming August and September inflation data before adjusting policy, adding that markets and credit spreads remain in good shape.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic echoed the cautious stance, reiterating his outlook for just one rate cut this year while warning that the employment trajectory is “potentially troubling.” He added that policy should move consistently, projecting that rates could return closer to neutral only by 2026.

Fed Governor Hammack also leaned hawkish, stating that inflation is still too high, its trend remains unfavorable, and he does not see a case for a September cut based on current data, while underscoring the importance of maintaining modestly restrictive policy.

Attention now turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday for fresh cues on monetary policy and the September rate decision. Traders have pared back expectations of near-term easing, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing a 71% probability of a 25 basis point cut in September, down from 81% earlier in the day and nearly fully priced just a week ago.

Economic Indicator

RBNZ Interest Rate Decision

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after each of its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.


Read more.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-steadies-after-rbnz-rate-cut-attention-turns-to-powell-at-jackson-hole-202508211814

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001797+5.08%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
AaveToken
AAVE$352.69+16.09%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,092.39+2.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.25+6.78%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003214+12.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Share
The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

PANews reported on August 23rd that the now-defunct NFT lending platform, Parallel Finance, was charging users a $500 fee to withdraw their assets from the platform, according to Protos. Although Parallel Finance discontinued support for its NFT lending product after a six-month notice period, over $800,000 worth of "blue-chip" NFTs remained held in its contracts. Due to a lack of front-end support for NFT lending, non-technical users were unable to manually withdraw their tokens, and the Parallel team charged a $500 fee to return these assets. oSnipe founder 0xQuit highlighted this dilemma on the X platform and published a step-by-step guide on how to manually extract assets using the Etherscan block explorer. 0xQuit discovered that a large number of high-value NFTs remain locked on the platform. These include 11 BAYCs, 39 MAYCs, and 2 Doodles. Based on current floor prices, these NFTs are worth over $800,000.
SIX
SIX$0.02232+3.76%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07285+4.71%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004623-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 09:40
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose