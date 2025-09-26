The post Odds of Bitcoin dropping below $100K by 2026 spike to 60% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The probability that Bitcoin (BTC) will fall below $100,000 before the start of 2026 has surged on crypto prediction platform Polymarket, reflecting growing bearish sentiment after a turbulent week for digital assets. The market, which poses the question“Will Bitcoin dip below $100k before 2026?”, has seen odds spike from 47% on September 25 to 60% at the time of publication.  Bitcoin betting odds for end of 2026. Source: Polymarket Earlier this week, when Bitcoin traded above $117,000, the same contract carried just a 44% chance, with confidence eroding just as quickly as price momentum fades. BTC price analysis Bitcoin now trades at $108,950, down more than 2% on the day and over 6% on the week. A red week in a move reflects broader weakness across the crypto market, which has suffered nearly $150 billion in market cap losses in the last 24 hours amid a wave of liquidations and risk-off flows. Polymarket data shows that the total betting volume on the December 31, 2025, contract has climbed to $1.39 million, suggesting a surge of interest in hedging or speculating on the possibility of a deeper correction. While prediction markets are not definitive forecasts, they provide a useful gauge of investor psychology. The rising odds point to mounting concerns that Bitcoin may struggle to hold support levels as macro pressures build and liquidity tightens. Still, with three months left in 2025, the market remains divided, and sharp reversals in sentiment have been a hallmark of the Bitcoin cycle especially in ‘Uptober.’ Source: https://finbold.com/odds-of-bitcoin-dropping-below-100k-by-2026-spike-to-60/The post Odds of Bitcoin dropping below $100K by 2026 spike to 60% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The probability that Bitcoin (BTC) will fall below $100,000 before the start of 2026 has surged on crypto prediction platform Polymarket, reflecting growing bearish sentiment after a turbulent week for digital assets. The market, which poses the question“Will Bitcoin dip below $100k before 2026?”, has seen odds spike from 47% on September 25 to 60% at the time of publication.  Bitcoin betting odds for end of 2026. Source: Polymarket Earlier this week, when Bitcoin traded above $117,000, the same contract carried just a 44% chance, with confidence eroding just as quickly as price momentum fades. BTC price analysis Bitcoin now trades at $108,950, down more than 2% on the day and over 6% on the week. A red week in a move reflects broader weakness across the crypto market, which has suffered nearly $150 billion in market cap losses in the last 24 hours amid a wave of liquidations and risk-off flows. Polymarket data shows that the total betting volume on the December 31, 2025, contract has climbed to $1.39 million, suggesting a surge of interest in hedging or speculating on the possibility of a deeper correction. While prediction markets are not definitive forecasts, they provide a useful gauge of investor psychology. The rising odds point to mounting concerns that Bitcoin may struggle to hold support levels as macro pressures build and liquidity tightens. Still, with three months left in 2025, the market remains divided, and sharp reversals in sentiment have been a hallmark of the Bitcoin cycle especially in ‘Uptober.’ Source: https://finbold.com/odds-of-bitcoin-dropping-below-100k-by-2026-spike-to-60/

Odds of Bitcoin dropping below $100K by 2026 spike to 60%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:53
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016395-2.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,876.1+0.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-8.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07488-4.40%
RedStone
RED$0.4725-1.15%

The probability that Bitcoin (BTC) will fall below $100,000 before the start of 2026 has surged on crypto prediction platform Polymarket, reflecting growing bearish sentiment after a turbulent week for digital assets.

The market, which poses the question“Will Bitcoin dip below $100k before 2026?”, has seen odds spike from 47% on September 25 to 60% at the time of publication. 

Bitcoin betting odds for end of 2026. Source: Polymarket

Earlier this week, when Bitcoin traded above $117,000, the same contract carried just a 44% chance, with confidence eroding just as quickly as price momentum fades.

BTC price analysis

Bitcoin now trades at $108,950, down more than 2% on the day and over 6% on the week. A red week in a move reflects broader weakness across the crypto market, which has suffered nearly $150 billion in market cap losses in the last 24 hours amid a wave of liquidations and risk-off flows.

Polymarket data shows that the total betting volume on the December 31, 2025, contract has climbed to $1.39 million, suggesting a surge of interest in hedging or speculating on the possibility of a deeper correction.

While prediction markets are not definitive forecasts, they provide a useful gauge of investor psychology. The rising odds point to mounting concerns that Bitcoin may struggle to hold support levels as macro pressures build and liquidity tightens.

Still, with three months left in 2025, the market remains divided, and sharp reversals in sentiment have been a hallmark of the Bitcoin cycle especially in ‘Uptober.’

Source: https://finbold.com/odds-of-bitcoin-dropping-below-100k-by-2026-spike-to-60/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09508+0.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.45%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Share
FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2279-0.74%
MANTRA
OM$0.1647+2.80%
OP
OP$0.6662+2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.589+1.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.45%
Union
U$0.010399-6.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Share

Trending News

More

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

MoonBull’s Best Crypto Presale Now Live – $3K to $739K With 24,540% ROI as Dogecoin and FLOKI Rally