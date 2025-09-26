One address sold millions of dollars in LINK and stETH

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , the address 0xc6f7fc2735ef7eb0db201dd103f2f2e6cbcfe187 sold 163,990 LINK today in exchange for $3.32 million USDC at a price of $20.24; at the same time, it sold 1,074 stETH in exchange for $4.2 million USDC at a price of $3,917.

