One Band Replaces Several Ozzy Osbourne Songs At No. 1

Bad Omens’ “Specter” debuts at No. 1 on four Billboard charts, replacing different Ozzy Osbourne tracks on three of them, including “Crazy Train.” British musician Ozzy Osbourne performs at the Alpine Valley Music Theater, East Troy, Wisconsin, May 29, 1982. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images

A little over a year ago, Bad Omens released its fourth full-length and first compilation, Concrete Jungle. The project accompanied a graphic novel, so it was also considered a soundtrack of sorts. A little over a year after dropping that project, which became a strong performer on a handful of Billboard’s rock and hard rock rankings, Bad Omens is moving on to what’s next with a new single titled “Specter.”

The brand new tune opens at No. 1 on a handful of rankings in the United States, and as it arrives, it pushes several tunes by the late, great Ozzy Osbourne off of the throne.

Bad Omens Debuts “Specter” at No. 1

Bad Omens debuts “Specter” at No. 1 on a quartet of Billboard charts. The tune opens in first place on the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally, a general consumption ranking that blends sales, radio airplay, and streaming activity. The cut also manages to enter both the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, Alternative Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales lists at No. 1 as well.

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” Falls to No. 2

Bad Omens replaces Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home” on both the Rock Digital Song Sales and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” led both purchase-only lists just days ago, and this frame it drops to the runner-up space on the two tallies.

“Crazy Train” Disappears Entirely

The heavy metal band also manages to push Osbourne out of the top spot on the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally. Last week, the late superstar commanded the lead not with “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” but with “Crazy Train.” Just a short time ago, “Crazy Train” ranked as the biggest hard rock smash in America, but at the moment it no longer appears anywhere on the 25-spot ranking, as it experiences a somewhat surprising tumble.

Bad Omens Charts a Debut No. 1 Hit

As “Specter” arrives, Bad Omens earns its first winner on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The group has now scored a pair of champions on both the Hot Hard Rock Songs and Alternative Digital Song Sales lists, where Osbourne was not running the show last week. “Specter” gives Bad Omens a third leader on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally, and the tune manages to open in lofty positions on several other Billboard rankings, including the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Digital Song Sales charts at the same time.