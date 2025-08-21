One Band Replaces Several Ozzy Osbourne Songs At No. 1

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 23:23
M
M$0.4781+7.12%
PHOTO
PHOTO$1.1819+2.24%
TOP
TOP$0.000096--%
COM
COM$0.021385--%
METAL
METAL$0.40913-0.21%
Ozzy Osbourne On Stage

Bad Omens’ “Specter” debuts at No. 1 on four Billboard charts, replacing different Ozzy Osbourne tracks on three of them, including “Crazy Train.” British musician Ozzy Osbourne performs at the Alpine Valley Music Theater, East Troy, Wisconsin, May 29, 1982. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A little over a year ago, Bad Omens released its fourth full-length and first compilation, Concrete Jungle. The project accompanied a graphic novel, so it was also considered a soundtrack of sorts. A little over a year after dropping that project, which became a strong performer on a handful of Billboard’s rock and hard rock rankings, Bad Omens is moving on to what’s next with a new single titled “Specter.”

The brand new tune opens at No. 1 on a handful of rankings in the United States, and as it arrives, it pushes several tunes by the late, great Ozzy Osbourne off of the throne.

Bad Omens Debuts “Specter” at No. 1

Bad Omens debuts “Specter” at No. 1 on a quartet of Billboard charts. The tune opens in first place on the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally, a general consumption ranking that blends sales, radio airplay, and streaming activity. The cut also manages to enter both the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, Alternative Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales lists at No. 1 as well.

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” Falls to No. 2

Bad Omens replaces Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home” on both the Rock Digital Song Sales and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” led both purchase-only lists just days ago, and this frame it drops to the runner-up space on the two tallies.

“Crazy Train” Disappears Entirely

The heavy metal band also manages to push Osbourne out of the top spot on the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally. Last week, the late superstar commanded the lead not with “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” but with “Crazy Train.” Just a short time ago, “Crazy Train” ranked as the biggest hard rock smash in America, but at the moment it no longer appears anywhere on the 25-spot ranking, as it experiences a somewhat surprising tumble.

Bad Omens Charts a Debut No. 1 Hit

As “Specter” arrives, Bad Omens earns its first winner on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The group has now scored a pair of champions on both the Hot Hard Rock Songs and Alternative Digital Song Sales lists, where Osbourne was not running the show last week. “Specter” gives Bad Omens a third leader on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally, and the tune manages to open in lofty positions on several other Billboard rankings, including the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Digital Song Sales charts at the same time.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/21/one-band-replaces-several-ozzy-osbourne-songs-at-no-1/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0.0145-18.99%
ROSE
ROSE$0.02652-4.63%
MAJOR
MAJOR$0.16238+2.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Share
Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces downside risk as spot demand weakens and leveraged positions remain exposed near $112K.
NEAR
NEAR$2.441-3.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 23:00
Share
MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

TLDR: MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging. $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem and future payment products. The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask’s Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
DEFI
DEFI$0.001712-2.45%
LINK
LINK$24.8-3.08%
SOON
SOON$0.2767-0.39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play