OpenAI announces five new Stargate data center sites

PANews reported on September 24 that OpenAI announced that its "Stargate" data center infrastructure project will add five new sites in the next three years, providing a total of 7 gigawatts of power capacity. OpenAI announced the news at its flagship site in Abilene, Texas, with partners including Oracle (ORCL.N) and SoftBank. The new sites will be located in Lordstown, Ohio, Shackelford and Milam, Texas, Doña Ana, New Mexico, and an undisclosed location in the Midwest. OpenAI said in a blog post that the company is evaluating more sites, and these new sites allow the company to complete its original plan ahead of schedule, and it expects to lock in a $500 billion investment commitment of 10 gigawatts of power by the end of 2025.