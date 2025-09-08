OpenAI plans to support feature-length Critterz

OpenAI is backing the production of Critterz, an AI-generated animated film scheduled for a global theatrical release in 2026. The AI company plans to provide its tools and computing power to help produce the feature-length animated film and hopefully prove that AI can make movies faster and at a lower cost than traditional Hollywood methods.

The production, which will also involve the London-based Vertigo Films and the Los Angeles-based Native Foreign, is remarkably accelerated to nine months instead of the normal three years for an animated film. Budgeted at less than $30 million, the project will use research from OpenAI like GPT-5 and DALL·E alongside traditional human voice actors and hand-drawn sketches. The film is slated for a global theatrical debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Critterz’ producers said they hope to inspire by using AI to tell compelling stories

The Critterz project builds on the success of the acclaimed 2023 short, evolving it into a full-length feature. The project, supported by OpenAI, aims to demonstrate generative AI’s creative potential and efficiency in filmmaking.

In 2023, Critterz made waves on the festival circuit, becoming the first short to combine OpenAI’s DALL·E technology with traditional animation. Directed by OpenAI creative Chad Nelson, the film was selected for Annecy, Tribeca, and Cannes Lions, and nominated for the PGA Innovation Award. Writers James Lamont and Jon Foster, part of the acclaimed team behind Paddington in Peru, have now been tapped to write the feature, which explores a world shared by AI creatures and humans.

Production for the feature-length started in April with producers Allan Niblo and James Richardson representing Vertigo, and Mikhail Kleverov joining Chad Nelson for Native Foreign. So far, the producers have claimed they hope to push the boundaries of generative storytelling, uniting traditional animation, human artistry, and state-of-the-art AI with the film.

James Richardson even commented, “The original ‘Critterz’ showed us how AI tools can help filmmakers tell beautiful and entertaining stories, and we are delighted to have an opportunity to once again be at the vanguard of another technological revolution.”

Nelson also stated that DALL·E transformed the way he approaches creativity, expanding his ideas and speeding up the process. He added that with today’s AI tools, the team is able to fully bring Critterz to life in ways they couldn’t before.

Additionally, Kleverov shared that the positive reception from audiences meant a great deal to the team and that they were thrilled to be working with Vertigo Films to continue the story.

Producers are concerned that the feature film may be considered inauthentic by audiences

For Critterz, OpenAI will provide both tools and computing resources, including its GPT-5 and image models, to help bring character designs to life.

However, the reception for the AI feature isn’t entirely enthusiastic. Producers have raised concerns that AI films may come across as impersonal, while the creative workforce continues to push for protections against job displacement. Meanwhile, big media players have been fighting back to defend their IP.

Recently, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, and Comcast’s Universal took AI firm Midjourney to court over copyright violation claims. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, the companies claim the AI image-generation platform lets users produce images and videos of characters such as Superman, Batman, and Bugs Bunny without explicit authorization. Nonetheless, the AI startup is prepared to support the film’s production.

In its latest financial reports, the startup said its spending through 2029 could climb to $115 billion, roughly $80 billion higher than earlier estimates. The company is still building its in-house data center hardware and facilities to cut reliance on costly cloud rentals. The company now expects to spend over $8 billion this year — about $1.5 billion above its previous forecast.

