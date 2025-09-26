OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

PANews reported on September 26th that OpenAI launched a new evaluation tool, GDPval , which focuses on measuring AI performance on real-world economic value tasks. GDPval covers 44 occupations across the nine industries that contribute most to US GDP . The tasks were designed by industry experts with an average of 14 years of experience. Evaluation results show that nearly half of the outputs of the Claude Opus 4.1 model are comparable to or better than expert performance. OpenAI stated that it will continue to expand the scope and details of GDPval's evaluations in the future.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.