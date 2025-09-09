OpenSea Launches Mobile App, Flagship Collection, and SEA Token Update

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/09 15:58
  • OpenSea launches a mobile app, flagship NFT collection, and final reward phase ahead of its upcoming SEA token generation event.
  • SEA token will serve governance functions, with rewards and distribution tied to user engagement, cultural NFTs, and cross-chain trading activity.

OpenSea is back in the spotlight after its CMO, Adam Hollander, announced a number of new breakthroughs that immediately caught the attention of the Web3 community.

This time, the company, known as one of the largest NFT marketplaces, is not only preparing a mobile app, but also launching a special collection worth millions of dollars, entering the final stages of its pre-TGE rewards program, and providing a sneak peek at the SEA token.

Mobile App and Flagship Collection

First, let’s talk about the app. OpenSea introduced OpenSea Mobile (OS Mobile), an AI-powered application designed to make it easier for users to trade across blockchains using only their mobile phones.

This app allows users to monitor portfolios from various wallets, tokens, and NFTs in a single view. Convenient? Definitely. Moreover, this app comes after OpenSea previously acquired the crypto portfolio app Rally, a move that demonstrates their seriousness in the mobile space.

For users who prefer quick access via smartphone, OS Mobile could be the answer they’ve been waiting for.

Source: OpenSea

On the other hand, OpenSea also launched the Flagship Collection. This collection contains NFTs worth over a million dollars, and began with the acquisition of CryptoPunk #5273. Why is this collection important? Because OpenSea positions itself not only as a marketplace, but also as a curator of digital culture.

Interestingly, the selection of works in this collection was not random. A rigorous selection process involving an internal team and external advisors aimed at avoiding practices that could harm the industry’s reputation, such as information leaks.

This collection will feature iconic works while also supporting emerging artists deemed to have the potential to enrich the Web3 world. Furthermore, the focus is on making this collection a lasting legacy.

Source: OpenSea

OpenSea Prepares for Final Reward Phase and SEA Token Launch

Furthermore, OpenSea is entering the final stages of its Pre-TGE Rewards program. Starting September 15, 2025, half of the platform fees will be allocated to a prize vault. This scheme will include 1% of NFT fees and 0.85% of token fees collected for this program.

As an initial sweetener, the vault has been filled with one million dollars in Optimism (OP) and Arbitrum (ARB) tokens. Each user will automatically receive a Starter Treasure Chest, which can be upgraded through daily activities. These include trading across 22 blockchains, participating in Voyages missions, and even waiting for surprises via Shipments.

However, the most anticipated event is undoubtedly the launch of the SEA token. Full details regarding this token will be announced in early October 2025 by the OpenSea Foundation.

Leaks indicate that SEA is not only designed as an incentive token but also as a governance token, granting voting rights in protocol and treasury management.

Hollander emphasized that SEA has a well-developed mechanism and compelling reasons for holders to hold it long-term. Distribution is also based not only on trading volume but also on active participation, such as Voyages, with special multipliers for several popular collections.

Interestingly, users in the United States can still participate without having to go through complicated identity verification. Coupled with the news that the previous regulatory investigation has been closed, SEA’s launch is on even more secure footing.

]]>
