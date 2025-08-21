OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:24
MemeCore
M$0.46134+26.32%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009471+0.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.05181+1.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01415+2.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022023+4.39%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1201+4.07%
Eliza
ELIZA$0.0017-4.60%

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

London, United Kingdom, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

OpenServ, the leading full-stack AI app-building infrastructure in Web3, today named Joey Kheireddine as Head of Blockchain. Kheireddine joins OpenServ from his former role as Head of Engineering for Eliza Labs, bringing enterprise-scale experience at the intersection of agentic AI and crypto to accelerate OpenServ’s onchain roadmap.

Kheireddine has led engineering across category-defining Web3 and AI projects. At Eliza Labs (ElizaOS / AI16Z), he worked on the open-source token launchpad auto.fun that heavily utilized AI features —experience directly aligned with OpenServ’s agentic runtime and protocol ambitions. Prior to Eliza, he served as CTO at FLUF World (Non-Fungible Labs) and later Head of Engineering at Walker Labs, shipping large-scale consumer experiences and developer tooling under real-world load. Earlier, he contributed as a blockchain architect with FUSION. Collectively, his portfolio spans high-throughput services, developer platforms, and production-grade releases across multiple chains.

About OpenServ

OpenServ is the simple, scalable platform for building AI-powered apps, products, and services. Developers worldwide choose OpenServ to build and employ AI agents with advanced cognitive reasoning that take action across digital systems. Designed for builders at every level, OpenServ provides the world’s leading infrastructure for deploying agents that interact with APIs, automate workflows, and operate across any framework. With native support for Telegram and a modular SDK, OpenServ enables agents to move from passive interfaces to active participants in decentralized ecosystems. Learn more at openserv.ai.

Contact

Head of Marketing
Ryan Dennis
OpenServ
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/openserv-names-joey-kheireddine-head-of-blockchain-joining-from-eliza-labs-formerly-ai16z/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20134+2.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001748-6.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01417+3.35%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+11.34%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share
Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Google Trends data shows global searches for “alt season” have slid to 45, down from a peak score of 100 […] The post Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.54-1.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006904+16.91%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002689-12.09%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/21 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal

Best Cryptos For 2025: BlockDAG 36× ROI, Stellar, Ondo Finance & HYPE