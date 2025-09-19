Optimism: Superchain 16a upgrade is scheduled to be deployed to the mainnet on October 2, pending governance approval.

PANews reported on September 19th that Optimism stated on the X platform that the Superchain 16a upgrade proposal will be submitted for implementation soon after governance approval: deployment to Superchain Sepolia on September 22nd and to the Superchain mainnet on October 2nd. This is a maintenance upgrade that will replace U16 with a safer and more flexible approach.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.