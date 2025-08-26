Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism

PANews reported on August 26 that according to Orderly Community Proposal #2, the project plans to use up to 60% of the net transaction fees for regular repurchases of ORDER tokens, and allocate them into two parts: 50% will be rewarded to stakers in the form of esORDER (unlocked linearly over 3 months), and 50% will be deposited into the community governance wallet, and its use will be determined through subsequent governance (such as destruction, liquidity guidance, or incentives).

In addition, the existing USDC-based staking reward system will be replaced, allowing stakers to claim their existing USDC funds and retain their equity. At the same time, the VALOR mechanism will be adjusted to be linked to esORDER rewards, ensuring that stakers' equity is preserved during the transition.