OSL Group and Zhongshouyou reached a strategic cooperation on stable currency ecology

PANews reported on August 15th that OSL Group and CMGE announced a strategic partnership agreement today. The agreement will integrate OSL's compliant virtual asset financial infrastructure with CMGE's global IP gaming ecosystem, promoting the adoption of stablecoins in gaming payments and the real economy. The two parties will connect OSL's stablecoin service network for financial institutions with CMGE's payment solutions, accelerating the adoption of compliant stablecoins in the digital entertainment and industrial sectors.

