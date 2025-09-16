Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

By: PANews
2025/09/16 23:17
PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.

