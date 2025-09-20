The post Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 19, 2025 The crypto market in 2025 is facing one of its strongest bull runs in years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at new ATHs, while institutional interest in blockchain adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. But perhaps the most surprising narrative of this cycle is the explosive resurgence of XRP and XRPL. Once underestimated, the XRP Ledger has evolved into a powerful blockchain ecosystem, boasting ultra-fast settlement speeds, near-zero fees, growing enterprise integrations, and over 300% growth for last year.  XRPL is quickly becoming a serious competitor to Ethereum and Solana in the DeFi space, and DeXRP, the first-ever DEX on XRPL, will become a trading hub for institutional investors, ordinary traders, and new DeFi ecosystems.  DeXRP Listing Announcement  In just two months, DeXRP has already raised almost $6.5 million and attracted over 9,300 unique investors. This makes it one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, which the team views as a sign of strong investor confidence in the project’s vision and utility. The quick rise of DeXRP has not gone unnoticed. Forbes, one of the most powerful business media in the world, has featured the project and acknowledged it as one of the major up-and-coming participants in the XRPL DeFi ecosystem.  DeXRP is preparing to launch trading with liquidity support and announced tier-one partnerships. The team has already confirmed collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3 and has become an official sponsor of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, a leading blockchain industry event. The presale allocation is nearly sold out, and the listing price has been set at $0.35 per token. The current token price is $0.14015, and investors can purchase $DXP through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks. DXP Tokenomics and Utility  To provide stable… The post Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 19, 2025 The crypto market in 2025 is facing one of its strongest bull runs in years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at new ATHs, while institutional interest in blockchain adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. But perhaps the most surprising narrative of this cycle is the explosive resurgence of XRP and XRPL. Once underestimated, the XRP Ledger has evolved into a powerful blockchain ecosystem, boasting ultra-fast settlement speeds, near-zero fees, growing enterprise integrations, and over 300% growth for last year.  XRPL is quickly becoming a serious competitor to Ethereum and Solana in the DeFi space, and DeXRP, the first-ever DEX on XRPL, will become a trading hub for institutional investors, ordinary traders, and new DeFi ecosystems.  DeXRP Listing Announcement  In just two months, DeXRP has already raised almost $6.5 million and attracted over 9,300 unique investors. This makes it one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, which the team views as a sign of strong investor confidence in the project’s vision and utility. The quick rise of DeXRP has not gone unnoticed. Forbes, one of the most powerful business media in the world, has featured the project and acknowledged it as one of the major up-and-coming participants in the XRPL DeFi ecosystem.  DeXRP is preparing to launch trading with liquidity support and announced tier-one partnerships. The team has already confirmed collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3 and has become an official sponsor of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, a leading blockchain industry event. The presale allocation is nearly sold out, and the listing price has been set at $0.35 per token. The current token price is $0.14015, and investors can purchase $DXP through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks. DXP Tokenomics and Utility  To provide stable…

Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 07:23
contributor

Posted: September 19, 2025

The crypto market in 2025 is facing one of its strongest bull runs in years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at new ATHs, while institutional interest in blockchain adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. But perhaps the most surprising narrative of this cycle is the explosive resurgence of XRP and XRPL.

Once underestimated, the XRP Ledger has evolved into a powerful blockchain ecosystem, boasting ultra-fast settlement speeds, near-zero fees, growing enterprise integrations, and over 300% growth for last year. 

XRPL is quickly becoming a serious competitor to Ethereum and Solana in the DeFi space, and DeXRP, the first-ever DEX on XRPL, will become a trading hub for institutional investors, ordinary traders, and new DeFi ecosystems. 

DeXRP Listing Announcement 

In just two months, DeXRP has already raised almost $6.5 million and attracted over 9,300 unique investors. This makes it one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, which the team views as a sign of strong investor confidence in the project’s vision and utility.

The quick rise of DeXRP has not gone unnoticed. Forbes, one of the most powerful business media in the world, has featured the project and acknowledged it as one of the major up-and-coming participants in the XRPL DeFi ecosystem. 

DeXRP is preparing to launch trading with liquidity support and announced tier-one partnerships. The team has already confirmed collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3 and has become an official sponsor of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, a leading blockchain industry event.

The presale allocation is nearly sold out, and the listing price has been set at $0.35 per token.

The current token price is $0.14015, and investors can purchase $DXP through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks.

DXP Tokenomics and Utility 

To provide stable ecosystem growth, the DeXRP Team allocated for the presale only 25% of the whole supply (500,000,000 $DXP) with a 10% TGE unlock and a linear monthly vesting.

In order to reward all $DXP holders, LP participants, and early investors, the DeXRP team chose to set aside 15% for liquidity provision and 10% for staking. 

With XRP surging and XRPL rolling out smart contract and EVM compatibility in 2025, the team sees the potential for DeXRP to become the Uniswap of XRPL. Just as Uniswap shaped Ethereum DeFi and Jupiter shaped Solana, the team believes DeXRP could evolve into a gateway to liquidity, governance, and innovation on the XRP Ledger.

About DeXRP

DeXRP is a next-generation decentralized exchange built on the XRP Ledger. It offers fast, low-cost trading through a dual AMM + Order Book system, empowering both casual users and professional traders. DeXRP is built to unlock XRPL’s full DeFi potential with deep liquidity, customizable incentives, and fair access to advanced trading tools.

Contact

Ren

[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.  

Next: Analyzing 4 major reasons why ASTER’s price is up today

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/over-9400-investors-invested-in-the-first-dex-on-xrpl-dexrp-raised-6-5-million-in-ico/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
