Ozak AI Joins Forces with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

By fusing artificial intelligence with DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network), Ozak AI ($OZ) is redefining the landscape of AI-powered crypto innovation.

This combination provides an intelligent and scalable foundation for blockchain adoption. With a possible collaboration with Pyth Network, Ozak AI is now expanding its ecosystem by gaining access to quick, unchangeable, real-time market data, which will improve its capacity to broadcast insights.

A Presale Spike

A crucial turning point in Ozak AI’s presale journey has been reached with the announcement. With its price increasing 900% from $0.001 in Phase 1 to $0.01 in Phase 5, $OZ has currently announced a strong growth plan.

So far, $2,769,077 has been raised through the sale of over 856 million tokens.

Bringing Intelligence and Data Together to Drive Better AI Decisions

The infrastructure of Ozak AI supports smart operations and automation on many blockchains. These systems will now be fueled by high-frequency, verifiable market data thanks to Pyth Network’s integration, ensuring that the decisions made are accurate.

The project positions itself as a leader in dependability, security, and transparency, leveraging its DePIN technology for decentralized, cross-chain functionality and $OZ’s powerful applications in staking, governance, and ecosystem expansion.

Developing Strategic Partnerships to Expand

With this agreement, Ozak AI’s growing portfolio of partnerships reaches yet another significant milestone. Prior partnerships with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume improved Web3 integration, multi-chain data access, and execution speed.

These past collaborations are now made possible by Pyth Network’s integration, which offers an AI-powered perspective and builds a safe ecosystem intended for long-term acceptance and cross-industry use.

The Path From Roadshows to International Gatherings

Ozak AI has been aggressively establishing itself globally. The team is currently getting ready for the big stage at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali following the GM Vietnam meetups and community brunches.

The event will introduce Ozak AI to prominent startups, developers through exclusive events, networking opportunities, and high-level mixers, enhancing its standing as a rapidly expanding ecosystem that is gaining traction both domestically and internationally.

Defining Decentralized Intelligence’s Future

The foundation for decentralized intelligence is being laid via the Ozak AI × Pyth Network collaboration. Ozak AI maintains the flexibility of its tools, bots, and applications across over 100 blockchains by combining real-time data with AI-driven infrastructure.

It’s just another compelling indication to builders that Ozak AI is actively laying the groundwork for the sector’s next significant advancement.