PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app.
PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer payment system within the app. The new functionality will support Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PayPal’s own stablecoin, PYUSD, enabling digital asset transfers between PayPal accounts, Venmo, and other compatible wallets.
In tandem with the P2P crypto rollout, PayPal is introducing “PayPal Links,” a feature that allows users to generate personalized links for sending or requesting funds via text, chat, or email.
The P2P crypto rollout is part of PayPal’s broader “PayPal World” initiative, which seeks to connect major digital wallets and payment networks globally. With P2P transactions fueling strong momentum—consumer payment volume increased 10% YoY in Q2—PayPal is using its expanded crypto offerings to further accelerate growth.
This move builds on PayPal’s previous crypto initiatives, most notably the July launch of the “Pay with Crypto” feature for merchants. That platform enabled U.S. businesses to accept payments in over 100 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and PYUSD, with near-instant conversion into stablecoins and lower transaction fees.