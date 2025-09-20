PayPal expands PYUSD stablecoin to 8 new blockchains using LayerZero, enabling faster, cross-chain transactions and broader DeFi access.

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the stablecoin issued by global payments leader PayPal, is being extended to eight additional blockchains. The growth is heavily conditioned by a new integration with the Stargate Hydra bridge in LayerZero, which allows a transfer of assets across chains in a decentralized and permissionless manner.

PayPal Stablecoin PYUSD0 Now Compatible Across Leading Networks

This evolution has involved the launch of the new iteration of the stablecoin known as PYUSD0 that is set to be completely fungible with the initial PYUSD. PYUSD0, according to LayerZero, will be compatible with different blockchains, which will make it easier for developers as well as users to transact with the digital dollar equivalent.

PYUSD0 is based on the first launches of the token on Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and Stellar. It is also now available on Abstract, Aptos, Avalanche, Ink, Sei, Stable, and Tron. Besides, existing versions of the stablecoin on Flow and Berachain are going to be updated to PYUSD0. Users will not need to make any changes as the two forms will be considered a single asset.

It is positioning the move as an act towards wider access. Under the infrastructure provided by LayerZero, PYUSD will be accessible in over 140 blockchains. This means that new markets may be accessed in a shorter time, and the developers will be in a position to add a PayPal-branded dollar-pegged stablecoin to decentralized applications. Users can move stable value across ecosystems without using a conventional bank account.

The Head of Ecosystem at PayPal USD, David Weber, noted that the expanding reality of stablecoin requires more interoperable and flexible solutions. He underlined the significance of penetrating new markets within the shortest time possible without losing complete compliance and technical compatibility.

PayPal Taps Hydra Model to Scale PYUSD Stablecoin Across Blockchains

Historically, PayPal has been at the centre of the digitalization of money transfer. In 2023, the introduction of PYUSD was another milestone, and it became one of the first big fintech companies to issue a stablecoin. It was then rolled out to Ethereum and Solana and integrated with Arbitrum and Stellar. The most recent release with PYUSD0 means a transition to full multi-chain compliance. This is supposed to satisfy the increasing global need for digital assets being supported by real-world value.

First, LayerZero played a key role in this transition by acquiring Stargate, the creator of the Hydra model. Then, this model began connecting a central blockchain (Hydra) to multiple spoke blockchains. As a result, PYUSD is now being implemented across different networks with greater scale and flexibility.

Bryan Pellegrino, CEO of LayerZero Labs, commented on the expansion being expanded to the broader implications. He defined stablecoins as a fundamental application in the crypto economy and stated that cross-chain functionality will keep the world financial system in the future.

The growth implies that stablecoins are out of the initial applications of use in crypto trading. Moreover, stablecoins increasingly serve as building blocks for a more connected and borderless financial system. As a result, they support 24/7 operations without relying on traditional infrastructure.



