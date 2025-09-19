PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/19 09:33
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06975-2.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816+1.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1322+1.22%
HYDRA
HYDRA$0.1301+0.30%
Paypal Launches Stablecoin On Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

Payments giant PayPal is broadening the reach of its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), by integrating it across eight additional blockchains, primarily through LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge. This move aims to create a permissionless and fully fungible version of PYUSD, dubbed PYUSD0, which will facilitate seamless interoperability across multiple blockchain networks.

The supported chains include Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. Existing permissionless versions on Berachain (BBYUSD) and Flow (USDF) are set to upgrade to PYUSD0. Additionally, PayPal’s stablecoin has recently expanded to Stellar, further enhancing its multi-chain presence. LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra will serve as the interface for transferring PYUSD0, while LayerZero’s infrastructure will handle minting, burning, and deployment activities, ensuring smooth cross-chain functionality.

PayPal’s support for Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and now Stellar positions PYUSD as one of the most accessible stablecoins within the crypto ecosystem. This expansion aligns with broader industry trends, as stablecoin adoption accelerates amid rising regulatory clarity and increasing market demand. The U.S. Treasury has estimated the stablecoin market, currently valued at around $295 billion, will grow to approximately $2 trillion by 2028, driven by ongoing innovations in DeFi, NFTs, and digital payments.

While PYUSD’s market cap stands at approximately $1.3 billion, it remains overshadowed by industry giants Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), with market caps exceeding $170 billion and $74 billion, respectively. These stablecoins support a broader array of blockchains, with USDT operating on 12 chains and USDC on 25. Other notable stablecoins like USDE, USDS, and DAI also hold significant market share in the multi-trillion-dollar crypto economy.

Stablecoins seen as the “killer app” for crypto, LayerZero CEO says

LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino highlighted the strategic importance of stablecoins, emphasizing that integrations like PayPal’s showcase the potential for a borderless financial network that operates 24/7. He noted that such interoperability allows users to move PYUSD seamlessly across multiple chains without reliance on centralized banking infrastructure, reflecting the evolving landscape of digital finance components.

PYUSD now available on Stellar in a separate integration

Earlier this week, PYUSD was also integrated on Stellar, a blockchain known for its low fees and quick transaction finality—attributes critical for users in emerging markets seeking to save in US dollars. Stellar’s network has garnered widespread use among populations in developing countries, further positioning PYUSD as a versatile and accessible digital dollar.

Source: PayPal Developer

PayPal’s PYUSD, issued by Paxos and launched in August 2023, marks a significant milestone as the company’s first major foray into the crypto space. As stablecoins gain prominence, their role in bridging traditional finance and decentralized systems is becoming increasingly critical, echoing the broader growth trajectory of cryptocurrency markets and blockchain innovation.

Magazine: 7 reasons why Bitcoin mining is a terrible business idea

This article was originally published as PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Phoenix Group published a report on the highest ranking RWA crypto projects on social activity, based on LunarCrush insights. Chainlink leads the rankings.
Allo
RWA$0.005895-4.73%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 09:00
Share
Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

The post Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is facing criticism for insufficient support of free speech. After Charlie Kirk’s murder last week, the community has been silent on Trump’s new wave of McCarthyist mass firings. Many of the same personalities who spent President Biden’s term defending free speech are either silent or actively gloating about this situation. One thing is certain: crypto has changed in the last few years. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto, Free Speech, and Charlie Kirk Bitcoin was invented with libertarian principles to be trustless and borderless, and free speech has long been a crucial issue for the crypto community. Many prominent community figures strenuously pushed back against deplatforming under Biden’s Presidency, calling it a free speech violation. Now, however, a new crisis clearly shows how far the space has transformed. Since the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk last week, President Trump has stirred up a mass firing campaign, targeting teachers, government workers, and ordinary citizens for alleged social media comments. Last night, the FCC threatened ABC with the removal of its license, compelling the channel to cancel a popular talk show. This seems like a pretty open-and-shut free speech issue, but many crypto leaders apparently don’t see it that way. The main reaction has been silence, causing some industry veterans to criticize this apparent hypocrisy. It’s very telling that all of the advocacy groups in crypto who claimed “money is speech” when Roman Storm was tried in the Tornado Cash trial are silent now Crypto is about protecting freedoms in government overreach. Free speech is under attack and you’re afraid to stand up? — Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) September 18, 2025 Since the crypto community rallied in support of free speech earlier this year, even winning significant support, this silence is particularly noteworthy. Sponsored Sponsored These same leaders are often very close to…
Threshold
T$0.0171-1.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.628-1.12%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01455+0.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 09:18
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009462-1.46%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007594-10.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04509+3.46%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

ChatGPT-5 Shares Smart XRP Trading Strategy For 10x Gains