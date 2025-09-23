peaq has partnered with DualMint and KanayaAI to launch the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in Hong Kong. The AI-powered vertical farm will share revenue with NFT holders while boosting efficiency and sustainability. peaq, the blockchain platform for the Machine Economy, has launched the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in partnership with DualMint and agritech firm KanayaAI. [...]]]>peaq has partnered with DualMint and KanayaAI to launch the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in Hong Kong. The AI-powered vertical farm will share revenue with NFT holders while boosting efficiency and sustainability. peaq, the blockchain platform for the Machine Economy, has launched the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in partnership with DualMint and agritech firm KanayaAI. [...]]]>

peaq Launches World’s First Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong With DualMint and KanayaAI

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 21:07
  • peaq has partnered with DualMint and KanayaAI to launch the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in Hong Kong.
  • The AI-powered vertical farm will share revenue with NFT holders while boosting efficiency and sustainability.

peaq, the blockchain platform for the Machine Economy, has launched the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in partnership with DualMint and agritech firm KanayaAI. KanayaAI operates an AI-powered vertical farm in Hong Kong, which will grow vegetables such as lettuce, kale, and spinach. Through this partnership, revenue from the farm will be shared with token holders via NFTs on peaq.

The farm is expected to go live in Q4 2025 and with the use of AI and robotics, up to 80% of farming tasks will be automated. This will reduce labor costs by half compared to traditional farms. 

With hydroponic systems and climate controls, the facility is projected to deliver 20% higher yields than conventional farms, completing around 12 crop cycles annually instead of the usual three or four.

How peaq’s Robo-Farm Turns Fresh Produce Into Investor Returns

KanayaAI designed and operates the facility, while DualMint tokenized its cashflow into NFTs that pay yields estimated at 20% APY. A waiting list for the farm’s token is already open via DualMint and peaq’s portal.

According to peaq, the initiative illustrates how automation and tokenization can combine to make everyday infrastructure community-owned. By tying yields to demand for fresh produce rather than crypto markets, the model aims to offer stable, real-world-backed returns.

On the other hand, Bill Lee, co-founder and CEO of DualMint said:

Hong Kong is growing interest in ecological sustainability, and this partnership is a good illustration of that. The vertical design allows the farm to use land 10 times more efficiently, consume only a tenth of the water of traditional farms, and operate without pesticides.

Peaq can now enable communities to co-own robots and infrastructure that serve them through expanding the Machine Economy. Co-founder Leonard Dorlöchter framed the project as an alternative to corporate-driven automation.

With this development, peaq, DualMint, and KanayaAI are testing whether tokenized machines like farms, laundromats, and vending networks can provide reliable, community-backed income streams, opening a new category of real-world assets onchain.

]]>
