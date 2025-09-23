peaq, the blockchain network powering the so-called Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized robo-farm. The initiative combines blockchain tokenization, artificial intelligence, and robotics to create a semi-autonomous vertical farming system. According to a press statement shared with Cryptopolitan, the project is a collaboration between peaq, a tokenization platform, DualMint, and […]peaq, the blockchain network powering the so-called Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized robo-farm. The initiative combines blockchain tokenization, artificial intelligence, and robotics to create a semi-autonomous vertical farming system. According to a press statement shared with Cryptopolitan, the project is a collaboration between peaq, a tokenization platform, DualMint, and […]

peaq picks Hong Kong as site for 'world’s first' tokenized robo-farm

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 21:46
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.82+3.51%
peaq network
PEAQ$0.12178+7.78%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01134-6.97%

peaq, the blockchain network powering the so-called Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized robo-farm. The initiative combines blockchain tokenization, artificial intelligence, and robotics to create a semi-autonomous vertical farming system.

According to a press statement shared with Cryptopolitan, the project is a collaboration between peaq, a tokenization platform, DualMint, and urban agritech company KanayaAI. It was also unveiled during the ongoing Korean Blockchain Week held at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul.

The farm is located in Hong Kong and will produce lettuce, kale, spinach, and other leafy greens. Residents will be able to subscribe to home delivery services once the farm becomes operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.

peaq brings automation to urban farming

The Machine Economy developers mentioned that the system automates about 80% of farming tasks, including planting, monitoring, and harvesting. It uses hydroponics, robotics, and smart climate controls to maintain efficiency and consistency.

KanayaAI designed, built, and operates the farm, while DualMint handles tokenization through peaq’s blockchain infrastructure.

According to the developers, the facility can run around 12 crop cycles per year, much more than the three or four used in traditional agriculture. The AI-powered systems are expected to reduce labor costs by half, while producing 20% more crops than comparable farms.

The farm claims to use one-tenth the water of conventional agriculture, requires no pesticides, and is said to use land ten times more efficiently, in tandem with Hong Kong’s sustainability agenda.

Ownership of the farm’s revenue streams will be represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on peaq, which could see token holders earn yields based on the farm’s income. A waiting list for the sale has already gone live on both DualMint’s website and the peaq portal.

Developers deem tokenized robo-farms more efficient 

DualMint has promoted the farm as the first in a series of “Boring Robots,” machines that handle routine tasks but generate steady cash flow. 

“The beauty of Boring Robots is in their immunity to crypto market swings,” said Bill Lee, co-founder and CEO of DualMint. “The demand for everyday groceries has nothing to do with where crypto prices are today or tomorrow, which makes this system a healthy, sustainable foundation for growth and yields.”

Lee said his company has more applications and other robotic use cases for several industries, ready to facilitate billions of dollars in economic activity on-chain.

KanayaAI executives reiterated the ecological and practical benefits of vertical farms in cities. 

Leonard Dorlöchter, co-founder of peaq, said the project is an alternative vision for automation in an age of artificial intelligence (AI). 

“What we announced today is not just a breakthrough in technical or business terms, but an alternative route for humanity in the context of the Age of AI and Automation,” he surmised.

The Hong Kong farm announcement comes a few months after peaq launched another initiative in conjunction with the UAE and Pulsar Group.

The Machine Economy Free Zone Dubai project is a testbed for regulatory support, infrastructure, and investments for decentralized machine economy applications. These include networks for decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN). 

Trump family attends the Korea Blockchain Week

In other news, members of US President Donald Trump’s family attended and spoke at the Korea Blockchain Week on Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr., co-founder of American Bitcoin, and his brother Eric Trump, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, appeared to promote their businesses and as advocates for crypto adoption under the Trump administration.

Eric Trump congratulated South Korea for embracing digital assets like America, telling the audience he admired the country’s progress in creating a legal and institutional framework for cryptocurrencies. 

“This trajectory really makes it clear that Korea is poised to establish itself, no different than America, as the undisputed leader in the blockchain industry in Asia,” he said.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

PANews reported on September 18 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that over the next six to 12 months, the focus of the cryptocurrency sector will shift to credit and lending. This sector is expected to experience explosive growth in the next few years. He pointed out that the current cryptocurrency market capitalization is approaching $4 trillion and continues to grow. When people can borrow against cryptocurrency, they will choose to borrow rather than sell. Furthermore, the market capitalization of publicly traded stocks in the United States exceeds $60 trillion. With the tokenization of assets, individuals holding $7,000 worth of stocks will be able to borrow against them on-chain for the first time. Horsley believes that cryptocurrency is redefining capital markets, and this is just the beginning.
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.35%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0174+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:00
Share
Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

The post Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities. This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility. Two Tokens for Price of One The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure. Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live. Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys…
CROSS
CROSS$0.24857+4.05%
XRP
XRP$2.8854+1.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215+2.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:41
Share
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.015261+23.78%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1441+12.96%
Xphere
XP$0.01281+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy