PEPE Price Prediction: Robot Meme Coins Become The Next Big Thing As Pepe Holders Divert To Layer Brett

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 20:40
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5545+7.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001126+3.39%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002722+3.65%

pepe-pp main lbr

PEPE has held its ground as a fan-favorite meme coin, but the market is changing so there is a new wave of robot-inspired meme tokens is starting to rise. While PEPE still evokes nostalgia, While PEPE has long been a cultural icon, its growth potential faces challenges as investors seek higher utility. LBRETT, with its unique blend of humor and tangible benefits, is capturing attention. Here’s the full details: 

Layer Brett (LBRETT) Could End Up Attracting The Bulk Of MemeFi Traders’ Attention 

Unlike most meme coins that live or die purely on hype, Layer Brett is beginning to look like something entirely different, and that’s exactly what makes it stand out next to older players like SHIB. Shiba Inu has spent years trying to evolve beyond its joke-coin image, slowly inching toward utility. Layer Brett, however, emerged with both sides already in place: the humor and cultural appeal of a meme token combined with measurable utility that traders can actually track.

Layer Brett isn’t just another token with a flashy logo slapped on a blockchain. It was deliberately built as an Ethereum’s Layer 2, and that decision alone changes everything. High gas fees and sluggish transaction times have long frustrated smaller investors on Ethereum’s mainnet, but Layer Brett flips the script by making transfers cost only a few cents.

This has suddenly made Layer Brett accessible even to someone moving just $20 or $30. It may sound minor, but it’s exactly this kind of usability that lowers barriers and drives broader adoption. Then comes the real kicker: Layer Brett currently offers more than 650% APY  for holders that stake their native LBRETT tokens.

Numbers like that are enough to make even cautious investors take notice. Add in the presale’s low entry point, and you have got a setup where newcomers can test the waters without betting the farm. With a lively community already forming, Layer Brett doesn’t feel like a passing fad, it feels like a project with real legs.

LBR

PEPE Price May Be Rising Astronomically Soon

Whales don’t casually toss around $16 million, and that’s precisely what has propelled PEPE back to the forefront of the memecoin market. This is largely due to one player scooping up 1.52 trillion tokens. The sheer size of that buy reignited the conversation around where PEPE might be headed next. Within hours, the market cap edged closer to $5 billion, and suddenly traders who had written it off were scrambling to update their outlook.

Analysts know whale activity like this is known to lead to retail waves, it’s no surprise that new PEPE price prediction targets are being thrown around. Some believe this is the early stage of another breakout, while others caution that profit-taking could slow the climb yet both sides agree the energy is back.

From a technical view, according to a TradingView post, PEPE pulled back from $0.00001267 and flashed a shooting star candlestick, which is a classic warning sign. But it managed to hold Fibonacci support at $0.00001034, and this kind of strength has given bulls confidence. With whales stacking up their portfolios with PEPE, every new PEPE price prediction feels like fuel for the fire. 

Conclusion 

PEPE remains a cultural cornerstone of meme tokens, but growth has slowed as investors crave new narratives and higher utility. This search has led many to Layer Brett, which is currently priced at $0.0058 in its presale. With over $3.7 million presale revenue, Layer Brett is arguably the best crypto to buy now! 

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

lbrett banner
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin