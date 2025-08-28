Pepe Price Prediction – Will the Third Biggest Meme Coin Explode in 2025?

Pepe’s market outlook remains tied to Bitcoin’s bearish sentiment, with risks of dipping below a $4 billion market cap and potentially testing the $3.5 billion region.

Despite this pressure, PEPE’s volatility continues to create trading opportunities for both scalpers and swing traders. If Bitcoin stabilizes and market sentiment shifts, Pepe could be positioned for another explosive move in 2025.

Meanwhile, many investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now that could deliver higher returns than established meme coins. Analysts suggest that several new crypto presales have the potential to become the next 10x to 100x altcoins.

Two gaining strong attention are Snorter Token, a Solana-based trading bot project, and Maxi Doge, a meme coin being hyped as the next 100x Dogecoin.

Pepe Price Prediction

Over the past year, Pepe recorded a modest 21% increase, falling short of the larger rally many investors anticipated. Even so, the coin delivered sharp spikes in December 2024, as well as in May, June, and July, showcasing its potential for explosive moves.

Pepe’s market capitalization has held within the $4 to $10 billion range, reflecting stability and creating opportunities for traders to profit from price swings. In the past month, the coin dropped 21%, which many view as a strong Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) opportunity.

Over the last seven days, the price slipped 2% before rebounding 2% in the last 24 hours. These short-term fluctuations show the coin is trading in a predictable range, making it suitable for strategies like grid bots and small 1% scalps.

Davie Satoshi noted that $PEPE has been bouncing up and down within a long-term triangle pattern, with the Bollinger Band narrowing. He added that, at some point, the price will have to move sharply, like a coiled spring.

Recent chart data highlights a broader downtrend, but several technical indicators point to possible entry zones. The 4-hour volume-weighted ATR band remains a key support level, with historical tests sparking gains between 7% and 22%.

Another important area is the blue box support zone from past price action, which has repeatedly acted as a springboard for upward moves.

For now, patience is the best approach. Traders should wait for Pepe to retest these support levels and confirm a breakout. A successful move higher could target the next resistance trend line, opening the door to gains of about 10%.

Top Altcoins to Watch Beyond Pepe: Snorter Token and Maxi Doge

While Pepe continues to trade within a volatile range, savvy investors are exploring other crypto presales with high growth potential. Two altcoins generating strong buzz are Snorter Token, a Solana-based trading bot, and Maxi Doge, a meme coin positioned as the next Dogecoin.

Both offer unique opportunities for early adopters looking to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on emerging trends in the crypto market.

Snorter Token (SNORT)

Snorter Token (SNORT) is more than a meme coin. It powers Snorter bot, a fast, low-fee trading bot for Telegram, built for Solana and Ethereum traders.

In a market where every second counts, Snorter turns Telegram into a complete trading platform. There is no need to switch browsers, use clunky apps, or open complicated dashboards because everything happens inside chat.

Users can swap tokens, set stop-losses, copy top wallets, and track portfolios in real time, all without leaving Telegram. The speed sets Snorter Token apart.

On Solana, trades execute in under a second using custom RPC infrastructure. This speed allows traders to snipe new meme coin launches before whales or competing bots can act.

The bot also safeguards users. It detected rugpulls and honeypots with an 85% success rate during closed beta. Live blacklist scans and mint trap alerts help traders stay ahead of scams in a fast-moving market.

Snorter Token also cuts costs. Execution fees start at 1.5%, but $SNORT holders can reduce fees to just 0.85%, one of the lowest in the industry.

Extras like staking rewards, cross-chain bridging with Portal Bridge, and instant sniping tools make Snorter Token a strong player in the Telegram bot space. Melos Crypto recommends $SNORT as a top altcoin because of its strong utility.

The Snorter Token presale has raised about $3.4 million. $SNORT costs $0.1027 and has strong growth potential. Once Snorter bot launches and becomes popular, $SNORT could make a big impact.

The staking program has grabbed extra attention, offering an APY of up to 129%. Around 19 million tokens are already staked, showing strong investor confidence in the project.

You can buy $SNORT through the presale website using ETH, BNB, USDT, or fiat. Investors can also purchase it directly on the Best Wallet App.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge is like Dogecoin’s ambitious younger cousin who watched other dog coins grow rich since 2017 and decided it’s his turn. He studied green candlestick patterns, trained hard, and developed a love for Redbull, making him the perfect companion for any crypto enthusiast.

Meme coins thrive on hype, FOMO, and emotion. Maxi Doge’s 2025 revival of the ‘doge bloodline’ story is a smart move. It is preparing for the first-ever 1,000x leverage trade in crypto.

With a mix of meme-driven hype and real advantages over Dogecoin, Maxi Doge aims to attract capital flowing from $DOGE and other large-cap meme coins. Being in its early stage, these inflows could strongly influence its price.

The presale has already raised around $1.6 million, showing strong community support for this gains-focused pooch. The presale ends before Q4 2025, but you can still join at $0.0002545 per token.

Newly purchased $MAXI tokens earn passive income through staking in Maxi Doge’s protocol, offering a dynamic APY of up to 187%. ICOBench recently listed Maxi Doge as one of the best altcoins to buy, highlighting its strong potential and growing community.

To join the presale, visit the Maxi Doge site and connect a wallet such as Best Wallet (BEST). Swap ETH, BNB, USDT, or pay directly with a bank card. Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.