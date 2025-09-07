Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s presale just passed the $800K mark, following a surge in investor interest shortly after it started.

The project’s appeal comes from its mine-to-earn mechanics, which enable meme coin mining in a customized rig, but that’s not necessarily the innovative part.

The innovative part is that you get to craft your own rig yourself and customize its nodes for higher hashrate, energy, and rewards. It’s also quite advantageous that you don’t have to deal with high energy bills or need to upgrade your system to handle the higher mining throughput.

This makes Pepenode ($PEPENODE) extremely appetizing for investors who prefer to control the rewards they’re getting from a presale.

How Pepenode Changes the Way Crypto Mining Works

Crypto mining is a good way to boost your portfolio without investing in the assets themselves. Instead, you invest in building and refining your mining system to maximize output, lower energy costs, and decrease the wear on the mining rig itself.

Once you’ve figured those factors out, you’d have created a source of passive income.

Unfortunately, the mining business comes with severe limitations and problems which are baked into the system itself. These include the high costs associated with building the rig, the high electricity bills, and, last but not least, the lack of interactivity.

Pepenode addresses all these problems during its presale by turning mining into an engaging and rewarding activity with its mining simulator.

The process is simple: buy the nodes, build your virtual mining facility, upgrade it, and start earning.

The nodes are tiered, so you can upgrade them gradually to boost your facility’s mining output and energy efficiency.

Unlike traditional mining, Pepenode achieves two things: it makes crypto mining engaging and more accessible and drives investor engagement during presale.

You no longer need expensive, premium rigs, expertise, and extra capital to cover for the spicy electricity bills. Pepenode does everything for you, offering a sense of progression and rewarding proficient miners.

Pepenode is compatible with MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and WalletConnect and is currently only accessible via your web browser. The mobile version will release after the public launch.

The mining platform also has a detailed dashboard showcasing the most important stats like hashrate and rewards, allowing you to keep track of your progress and performance.

Pepenode offers plenty of incentive to join the presale early on, including higher staking rewards for holders (1,786% now) and additional rewards in meme coins and other bonuses for top-performing miners.

Pepenode Presale Numbers and Roadmap

The Pepenode ($PEPENODE) presale is at over $800K right now with a token price of $0.0010491 and it’s gaining traction fast.

If you want to join in, now’s the perfect time given the early incentives, including the staking APY of 1,786%, which will drop the more investors join the staking pool.

The four-phase roadmap details a long-term developmental phase, with the Virtual Mining Simulator going live in Phase 3.

Phase 4 is the real kicker, since it introduces meme coin rewards like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN and allows for a more expansive customization process to make your mining rig more effective.

The coming partnerships with influencers and other meme projects will also help increase visibility and potentially drive Pepenode into the mainstream.

Based on Pepenode presale’s growth rate and scope, our price prediction for $PEPENODE considers a price point of $0.0023 by the end of 2025. By 2030, the token could reach $0.0244 with sufficient community support and involvement.

Should You Buy $PEPENODE?

Whether or not you should invest in $PEPENODE depends on your risk tolerance and investment strategy. However, Pepenode shows great long-term potential thanks to its mining simulator, which keeps investors engaged and rewards their loyalty with actual meme coin drops.

If you want to invest, you can read how to buy $PEPENODE right here and finalize your transaction on the official presale page.

But remember do to your own research. This is not financial advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/pepenode-presale-reaches-800k-allows-users-to-mine-meme-coins