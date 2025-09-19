Pi Coin is back in the spotlight following the rollout of Protocol v23 on its testnet, an upgrade that aligns the project with Stellar Core Version 23.0.1. The post Pi Coin Price Prediction: New ‘Protocol v23’ Upgrade Goes Live – 100x Move? appeared first on Coinspeaker.Pi Coin is back in the spotlight following the rollout of Protocol v23 on its testnet, an upgrade that aligns the project with Stellar Core Version 23.0.1. The post Pi Coin Price Prediction: New ‘Protocol v23’ Upgrade Goes Live – 100x Move? appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Pi Coin Price Prediction: New 'Protocol v23' Upgrade Goes Live – 100x Move?

2025/09/19 23:55
The upgrade is a major technical milestone for the Pi Network, and the market is beginning to take notice.

Why Protocol v23 Matters?

The recent rally followed the successful validation of block 20,824,824 under the new protocol.

Notably, the block showed zero failed transactions and confirmed support for up to 1,000 transactions per block.

Protocol v23 not only signals Pi Network’s continued development but also shows alignment with Stellar’s robust infrastructure. It gives developers a better framework to test applications before pushing them onto the mainnet.

Moreover, the upgrade includes plans for a decentralized KYC (Know Your Customer) system, designed to support national ID verification and open Pi’s infrastructure to external projects.

Pi Price Analysis: Where Is the Token Headed?

The daily chart shows Pi Coin consolidating within a descending parallel channel since May.

PI price is currently hovering near the midline at $0.3586 as per CoinMarketCap data.

The RSI sits at 49.82, showing neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD is slightly positive at 0.0026, hinting at a possible trend reversal if buying volume increases.

Source: TradingView

A breakout above the channel resistance could ignite a strong rally toward $0.65, $1.00, and $1.67 in successive stages.

If momentum persists, an extended breakout could target $4.00, representing an over 1000% surge from current levels.

However, a failure to break above resistance could trigger a breakdown to $0.32, with further downside risks toward $0.18, a potential 53% decline.

Can Pi Coin Really Do 100x?

While a 100x move (toward $36+) sounds ambitious, the current $2.9 billion market cap makes such a move less likely in the short term.

However, if Protocol v23 successfully transitions to mainnet, adoption accelerates through decentralized KYC, and new listings expand Pi’s accessibility, the long-term upside could still be massive.

The post Pi Coin Price Prediction: New 'Protocol v23' Upgrade Goes Live – 100x Move? appeared first on Coinspeaker.

